Australia’s first no alcohol bottleshop celebrates anniversary

SansDrinks founder Irene Falcone. Photo BlakePhotographic

With momentum growing year on year for the no-alcohol movement, Australia’s first zero-alcohol bottleshop will soon be celebrating its first year of operation at Freshwater on Sydney’s northern beaches.

SansDrinks was opened by CEO and founder Irene Falcone in May 2021 after she first launched an online business the previous year specialising in non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits. Falcone said the online business is on target to generate over $10 million in sales this financial year.

“Many years ago, when most of us first came to learn of alcohol-free beverages, they were far from appealing and a real hit or miss when it came to truly resembling the taste of wine, beer or spirits,” Falcone said.

“I chalk up the success of Sans Drinks both online and in-store, as a direct result of our cherry-picking only the best – I’ve even developed my own Ms Sans cocktail and spirits range.”

Australian surfer Layne Beachley, a regular at the zero alcohol store, will cut the cake at the first birthday celebration of the SansDrinks bottleshop on Tuesday 7 June.

A further 20 stores are expected to open across the country through franchisees over the next three years.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!