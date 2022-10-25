ADVERTISEMENT

Australian wineries remain resilient

Australian wineries have shown resilience and growth according to the 10th annual DtC benchmarking report from Wine Industry Solutions.

Despite challenges posed by a lack of visitation, supply chain troubles and a changing market, Australian wine businesses grew their total revenue by 6 per cent for the year ended June 2022.

As has been the case for more than 5 years now, the average Australian winery derives 40% of its revenue from DtC sales, which also grew roughly 6 per cent year on year.

Wine Business Solutions principle Peter McAtamney said the numbers reflect confidence within the Australian wine sector, and indicate strength in returning from an era of restrictions.

“The purpose of WBS’ DtC benchmarking, which compares Australian, New Zealand and South African wine businesses with US numbers, is to identify the critical factors in wine businesses’ DtC success and to enable wine businesses to see how they perform,” he said.

“In WBS’ experience and from this research, businesses that excel across these parameters generate the most DtC revenue.

“This year, the specialty focus of the report is on personnel. The report reveals key insights into what is working and why in terms of retaining and motivating staff.”

To secure your copy of the report, follow this link, or if you have any questions email – [email protected]

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!