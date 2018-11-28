Australian wineries honoured at 2018 Regional Exporter Awards

A strategic commitment to expanding its distribution footprint and building international trade relationships has seen premium Barossa winery Torbreck Vintners named Australia’s Regional Exporter of the Year at the 56th National Australian Export Awards in Canberra. Adding to the success of the wine industry’s regional exports, Churchview Estate in Margaret River was also named as a finalist.

Torbreck general manager Peter Perrin said the award reflected record growth in sales, based on increasing recognition of the brand by international wine judges, media reviewers, consumers, and the wine trade.

“This is a great acknowledgement of our 36 hardworking winemakers, viticulturists, marketing and sales staff – most of whom live in the region – and our 30 Barossa grapegrowing families.

“Being named Regional Exporter of the Year is also a great win for the Barossa. There is no doubt that the global positioning of the Barossa as Australia’s most famous region is an advantage – no other Australian region is as well-known as the Barossa in China and the US.”

Torbreck sales and marketing director Andrew Tierney said the brand had experienced incredible growth over the past few years.

“Internationally our sales have doubled in the last few years and China is a really a big part of this success,” he said.

“Our distribution partners are a key contributor enabling listings in the finest wine retail outlets, hotels and resorts, lifestyle properties, hospitality venues, and private clubs in over 40 countries as well as being served on Emirates Airlines first class flights.

“None of this has happened by accident. We’ve built a strong brand at home and abroad by being focused on showing up where the best international wines are being represented, wherever that may be.”

About the Awards

The Australian Export Awards is a national program that recognises and honours Australian companies engaged in international business who have achieved sustainable growth through innovation and commitment.

The Awards, presented by the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Austrade measure businesses against their peers based on the strength of their international growth, marketing and financial strategies.

Photo: Torbreck vineyards