Australian wine to benefit from organics agreement with Japan

Australian organic wine, beer, cider and spirits producers will benefit from their inclusion in an expanded Australia-Japan organics equivalence arrangement which came into effect yesterday.

The change means less “red tape” for Australian producers of these products, who from October 1, would have otherwise had to obtain additional certification requirements to label and market their beverages as organic in the Japanese market. This update follows Monday’s announcement that India would also recognise Australia’s organics system as equivalent.

Australian Grape & Wine chief executive Lee McLean said the developments would provide producers of organic wine with a significant boost in these markets.

“This is an excellent outcome for Australian wine producers, particularly those in the growing organic segment. Equivalence arrangements reduce red tape and costs, so our producers can focus on building their brands and expanding their exports in these valuable markets,” he said.

Exports of organic wine to Japan have been more than doubled over the last decade, and McLean noted that the new equivalence arrangement would help maintain momentum.

“Japan is already a strong and established destination for Australian wine, and this agreement ensures our organic producers are not burdened with additional regulatory hurdles that would have made it harder to compete.”

He added that India’s organic market also presents a future growth opportunity. “The Indian organic market is expanding rapidly, and this agreement puts Australian producers in a strong position to meet that demand. It’s another important step in diversifying our export footprint and building resilience in our sector.”

The agreement with Japan was reached following a successful audit of the Australian organic export system.

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Julie Collins said these changes would provide greater certainty for producers of organic products.

“We know that our nation is well regarded as a producer of organic products, and changes like these will further promote Australia’s reputation as an exporter of clean and green agricultural products,” said Minister Collins.

“Australia is the fifth-largest wine producer by volume in the world, and with Australian exports of organic wines to Japan on the rise in recent years, these changes will help us to showcase Australian wines and alcoholic beverages on the world stage.”

