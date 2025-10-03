Australian wine reaches new consumers in China and Japan

The Australian Wine Roadshow visited four major cities in mainland China. Image courtesy Wine Australia

Wine Australia’s recent roadshows in mainland China and Japan attracted a turnout of more than 2,000 members of trade, media and education to experience Australian wines throughout September.

The events were designed to strengthen Australian wine’s presence in these Asian markets, reignite momentum in mainland China, and deepen engagement in Japan to support long-term market diversification.

Building momentum in China

The Australian Wine Roadshow showcased more than 600 wines from 63 exhibitors and over 100 brands across four major cities in mainland China: Wuhan, Chongqing, Xiamen and Shenzhen between 16–26 September.

Tastings and masterclasses introduced guests to the quality and diversity of Australian wine, from cool-climate Chardonnay and Riesling to Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz, sparkling wines, and “adventurous” alternative varieties. The program also featured the Australian Wine Discovered education platform, offering free bilingual resources to build knowledge among China’s wine trade.

Paul Turale, general manager, market development at Wine Australia said the enthusiasm in mainland China demonstrated the value of in-market engagement.

“As the number one export destination by value, mainland China is a vital market for Australian wine. This roadshow was about showcasing the innovation, authenticity and excellence that defines Australian wine, reconnecting with partners and customers, and strengthening trade relationships,” said Turale.

“By showcasing the depth and breadth of what we offer, we’re signalling to our Chinese partners that Australian wine is stronger than ever—and the trade audience agrees. Attendees in each of the four cities confirmed that the presence of the Australian Wine Roadshow has improved perceptions of Australian wine, and a massive 85 per cent of trade attendees surveyed have indicated that they are likely to increase the number of Australian wines in their portfolio after attending.”

This demand is reflected in export figures. In the 12 months to June 2025, exports to mainland China grew to $893.2 million in value and 84.6 million litres in volume, driving overall export growth of 13% to $2.5 billion. White wines and lighter styles are gaining increasing traction, alongside the ongoing appeal of Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay.

Michael Hatcher, chief winemaker and head of sales and distribution at Bimbadgen felt the Roadshow indicated that changing consumer trends were being driven by a new audience.

“The highlight of this Roadshow is the amount of young people that are engaged. Chinese youth are really engaged and they’re not so much looking for traditional Australian red varieties, they’re very keen to talk about Chardonnay and Hunter Valley Semillon. They’re branching out and they’re really happy to increase their knowledge, which is fabulous for our future,” he said.

The decision to engage four different cities in 2025 provided positive connections and opportunities for exhibitors, including James Hunt, sales director at Helen and Joey Estate.

“The highlight this year was very much the fact that it was Tier 2 city focussed, so we got an opportunity to see developing cities and see the change in consumer behaviour in those cities,” said Hunt.

Building long-term growth in Japan

In Japan, Wine Australia expanded its annual trade tasting into a four-city Australian Wine Roadshow, visiting Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo between 1–10 September. More than 400 trade and media engaged with tastings, masterclasses led by local sommeliers, and curated trade dinners in Tokyo and Osaka.

The events delivered a mix of experiences designed to build knowledge and partnerships. Across the four cities, leading sommeliers delivered 11 masterclasses to nearly 500 participants, many of whom attended multiple sessions. In Tokyo, the masterclasses were livestreamed to extend their reach, while winery-sponsored dinners in Tokyo and Osaka offered intimate opportunities for wineries and importers to introduce their wines directly to key decision-makers.

Exhibitors emphasised that the roadshow not only opened doors with trade partners, but also provided valuable insight into Japan’s wine market.

“The Japan Roadshow provided a great combination of cities,” said Conor Van Der Reest from Moorilla. “Together they were an excellent opportunity to gain local knowledge and insight into an incredibly diverse wine market. Seeing and experiencing the differences between each city has given me a much better understanding of how to approach wine business in Japan.”

Japan is Australia’s eighth largest wine export market by value ($46 million in the 12 months ended June 2025) and plays a central role in Wine Australia’s market diversification strategy. With more than 220 exporters active in Japan, it’s a market that offers both scale and the opportunity to build premium positioning.

“Relationships are key to the Japanese market,” explained Turale. “It takes consistency and presence, but the opportunity for Australian wine is significant. We are seeing growing interest not only in our classic styles, but also in alternative varieties and regional stories that resonate strongly with Japanese trade and consumers.”

Turale added that Japan continues to reward long-term investment.

The Roadshow also paved the way for Wine Australia’s upcoming Discover Australian Wine 3.0 campaign, launching in October and November. The program will build on connections made during the roadshow, offering promotional opportunities for participating restaurants, retailers and e-commerce partners, whiles creating new avenues to engage consumers in market.

Building momentum across Asia

The roadshows have reinforced the appetite for Australian wine across mainland China and Japan, with strong engagement and attendance from trade and media. They also highlighted the appeal of Australia’s wine styles, from world-class classics to new and emerging styles gaining recognition in export markets.

“These events show the strength and vibrancy of our industry. By showcasing the quality and diversity of Australian wine in mainland China and Japan, we are creating opportunities for our winemakers to share their unique stories, expand their partnerships and secure a stronger future in two of Asia’s most important markets,” said Turale.

The Australian Wine Roadshows in China and Japan were supported by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

