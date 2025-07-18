Australian Vintage makes more moves to reduce its reds supply

Australian Vintage has ended its lease of a vineyard in Millewa, Victoria three years ahead of schedule—a move which the company said is designed to reduce its inventory of reds and free up cash flow.

The vineyard in Millewa is owned by Fresh Country Farms, and produces an estimated 10,000-12,000 tonnes of winegrapes—predominantly reds. Australian Vintage said it expects the early end to the lease will free up “over $8 million” in cash flow. The company noted that the ability to reach an exit agreement was a testament to its “strong partnership” with Fresh Country Farms, and explained it would take responsibility for a $2 million exit fee, as well as “ongoing payments equivalent to the lease fees” as part of the exit agreement.

The Millewa vineyard is the latest in a string of red-dominant vineyards offloaded by Australian Vintage, including its lease of the Balranald vineyard in the Riverina in May last year (ended seven years prematurely) and its sale of a 230-acre Barossa Valley vineyard to Seppeltsfield just two months later.

The termination of the lease at Millewa was effective as of 16 July this year.

