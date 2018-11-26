Australian Vintage first wine company to sign landmark renewable energy deal

Australian Vintage has become the first wine producer in Australia to sign a landmark large-scale hybrid Renewable Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to ensure 90% of consumption at its largest site is met by solar and wind power.

The deal, one of the first of its kind in Australia, cements the company’s commitment to buying energy from renewable sources to operate its Buronga Hill facility in New South Wales, which is the third largest winery in Australia.

The company, which produces leading brands McGuigan Wines, Tempus Two and Nepenthe, has also installed one of the largest privately-owned solar systems at the winery, which produces 30% of its power requirement.

This week, to supplement the bulk of the remaining power needed at the winery, Australian Vintage has signed a hybrid deal with energy provider Flow Power to supply additional solar and wind energy from off-site sources. Flow Power will deliver a further 60% of the winery’s requirements through renewable PPAs, the equivalent amount needed to power 2,200 homes for a year, significantly reducing the company’s environmental footprint. The move is a major step in its pledge to be increasingly reliant on renewable energy sources and part of a raft of green investments by the wine company, including installing solar at three different sites in Australia.

Australian Vintage chief executive officer, Neil McGuigan, said: “We are extremely committed to the green agenda and take our responsibility to create a cleaner planet incredibly seriously. We are making significant progress on the ambitious sustainability targets we have set and are proud to be at the forefront of the renewable energy movement and leading the field in the wine industry.

“We are proud to be one of the first businesses to sign a hybrid Renewable Corporate PPA in Australia. This is a considerable milestone for the business which, as one of the biggest producers in Australia, operates at a scale that can deliver significant environmental benefits as a result of its green policies. The new partnership with Flow Power is a significant step towards our Buronga Hill winery being predominantly powered by renewable energy. By lowering our carbon emissions and putting renewables at the centre of our approach, we are playing our part in creating a more sustainable future.”

Flow Power managing director, Matthew van der Linden, commented: “We’re thrilled to be working with Australian Vintage on this landmark deal. The team have aligned the profiles of the wind farm, solar plant and on-site solar at the Buronga Hill winery to create a solution that will meet its power needs for the next ten years.”