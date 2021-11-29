December 2021 Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker out now

In the December issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker, we find out about the impact of shipping delays on wine producers and exporters.

In the vineyard, we take a look at methods of weed control that don’t rely on chemical herbicides. Writer Simone Madden-Grey also covers ways to improve soil health and fruit quality by diversifying cover crops in New Zealand, while our latest regional spotlight focuses on Victoria’s vibrant Yarra Valley.

We also learn about the many contributions of retiring Wynns Coonawarra viticulturist Allen Jenkins.

Journalist Harrison Davies looks at ongoing efforts to overcome smoke taint, while Sonya Logan investigates aeration during fermentation and the research showing its benefits.

We speak to winemaker Conor van der Reest who shares the story behind Tasmania’s lauded Domaine A Cabernet Sauvignon, while we’re introduced to our Young Gun, Melbourne-based chef and winemaker Dave Verheul. WISA recently marked 21 years as a representative association and we cover its recent anniversary event which brought together current and former members in celebration.

Finally, turning to bottling, journalist Samuel Squire finds out just how practical refillable wine bottles may be as a sustainable option.