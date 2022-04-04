Australian Grape & Wine awarded $1,817,000 Agricultural Trade and Market Access Cooperation (ATMAC) grant

A $1,817,000 grant to Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) will continue to improve trade and grow demand in diversified international markets for locally produced premium wine.

Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud said the funding would build on the successes already achieved by AGW in expanding export market opportunities in Japan and South Korea.

“Australian wine is recognised among the best in the world—expanding our markets will see demand for our premium product grow across the globe,” Minister Littleproud said.

“The funding will help to improve market access, tackle trade barriers and generate growth in key target export markets including established markets such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and new and emerging markets across Southeast Asia, India and Scandinavia.

“The benefits go beyond the wine sector, driving jobs and growth across regional Australia and helping contribute to our goal of increasing the value of Australian agriculture to $100 billion by 2030.”

Australian Grape & Wine CEO, Tony Battaglene said this funding will focus on three key pillars of work to improve trade and grow demand for Australian wine exports.

“We’re going to build consumer understanding of Australian wine through expanding promotion; improving trade and market access; and initiating a long-term strategic collaboration with India to enable the future potential of that market to be realised and support broader trade relations,” Battaglene said.

Wine Australia, with its experience in market insights, platforms, and marketing, will partner with Australian Grape & Wine. The work will also utilise the expertise of Austrade and the Australian Government’s Agricultural counsellors, and the broader diplomatic network.

