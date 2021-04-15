Australia takes top spot at the 2021 London Wine Competition

Australia’s 2015 Anubis Cabernet Sauvignon, made by Levrier Wines, claimed the ‘Wine of the Year’ honour at the 2021 London Wine Competition.

Winemaker Jo Irvine made the winning wine, which was described as being crafted to enhance the rich, dark cherry and cassis fruit from a single vineyard in South Australia’s Barossa Valley, with 40% new French oak, resulting in plush and juicy flavours, and drew an elegant, soft, velvety tannin finish.

Having an extended aging period in the bottle before release integrated the unique characters of this premium Cabernet over time. Thus producing a complex wine that rewards the care and patience invested in creating it.

Jo Irvine followed her father, James Irvine who is known as the ‘Master Merlot Maker’, around his winery from the tender age of seven, undertaking the ritual tasting of ferments and wine blending. She now produces quality, award-winning wines in her own right.

Her 2015 Anubis Cabernet Sauvignon top scored with 96 points to beat other wines from Australia and countries such as Italy, Spain, France, Portugal, United States and Moldova.

In its 4th edition, this year’s competition saw entries from more than 36 countries and 135 different types of grape varietals were entered with the top three grapes being Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay.

The judges at the London Wine Competition include the world’s leading trade buyers, Master Sommeliers and Master’s of Wine.

The competition prides itself on thinking and acting like the consumers that are going to buy the wines and awarding the top prizes in the event accordingly.

It is why from the day it was founded the competition has constantly been looking to listen and adapt its offerings so that it is giving producers, suppliers and importers clear and compelling reasons to enter their wines.

The top winners of the 2021 London Wine Competition were:

• Wine Of The Year – Levrier by Jo Irvine 2015 Anubis Cabernet Sauvignon, Australia

• Winery Of The Year – Bodegas HABLA (BODEGAS BH S.L.), Spain

• Best Wine By Quality – Levrier by Jo Irvine 2015 Anubis Cabernet Sauvignon, Australia

• Best Wine By Value – Habla Nº22, Spain

• Best Wine By Packaging – Silverado Vineyards Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon, United States

The best wines by country were:

• Australia – Levrier by Jo Irvine 2015 Anubis Cabernet Sauvignon

• United States – Silverado Vineyards Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon

• France – Champagne Philippe Glavier – Folie d’Cramant

• Spain – Habla Nº22

• Italy – 1924 Prosecco

• Portugal – Quinta do Gradil 1492

• New Zealand – Yealands Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

• Greece – Nykteri

• Austria – Hafner Kashmir

• South Africa – Du Toitskloof Old Vine Sauvignon Blanc

• Moldova – Rose De Purcari Sapiens

• Georgia – Château Mukhrani Qvevri 2017

