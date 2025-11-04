Australia shines as Guest Country of Honour at trade event in China

The Australian National Pavilion at CIFTIS. Image courtesy Austrade

Nearly 60 Australian organisations highlighted their services capability at China’s flagship trade services event.

Australia was the Guest Country of Honour at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing in September – the first time Australia has held such an honour at a national trade show in Mainland China.

In attendance were 58 exhibitors, representing sectors from green economy and education to tourism, financial services, health, and consumer goods.

Notable participants included Treasury Wine Estates, ANZ, CPA Australia, Adelaide University, Woodside Energy, Worley, Goodman, ICON, Woods Bagot, and Macquarie Group.

The guest country of honour achievement was the result of a two-year effort by Austrade, who worked to position Australia at the forefront of this global trade showcase.

The presence of senior Chinese officials, Australia’s Ambassador to China Mr Scott Dewar and Austrade Deputy CEO Daniel Boyer at the event highlighted the depth of bilateral cooperation.

Showcasing Australia’s services capabilities to China

As to the success of the vent, Austrade said the results speak for themselves:

21 agreements were signed during the event, including 15 collaboration agreements signed across education, finance, health, culture and consumer industries.

Three exhibitors were recognised for best practices in trade in services (Canva, xSpaces and Macquarie University).

Media reach was “unprecedented”, with over 216 billion mentions of ‘Australia and CIFTIS’ from May to September, and 47 billion mentions during the event.

CIFTIS 2025 hosted more than 2,000 onsite exhibitors and 5,600 online exhibitors, and attracted 280,000 business visitors. Around 750,000 members of the public also attended the event.

An immersive experience at the Australian National Pavilion

Occupying a prime space in the National Pavilion Hall, the Australian National Pavilion showcased the scale and strength of Australia’s services sector. The opening ceremony featured video remarks from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell, underscoring the significance of the event.

With support from Tourism Australia, the pavilion offered immersive experiences, including an AI-powered photo booth by Sencity and Canva, allowing visitors to “see themselves” in Australia.

Growing services trade with China

In 2024, goods and services trade between Australia and China was worth $312 billion (25% of Australia’s total trade). China is Australia’s largest services export market, worth $16.8 billion in 2024 (13.3% of total services exports).

China’s services sector is now a larger contributor to GDP than manufacturing – creating major opportunities for Australian providers.

For more information about opportunities in China’s services sector, contact Austrade’s team in China.

