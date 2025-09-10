Australia reclaims Champion White Wine title at International Wine Challenge

Martin Shaw, co-founder of Tolpuddle Vineyard. Image courtesy Jessica Clark

The International Wine Challenge (IWC) has announced the highest scoring wines in its competition from across Australia and New Zealand.

Australia reclaimed its Champion White Wine title with Tasmanian producer Tolpuddle Vineyard taking home the title for its Chardonnay 2023, claiming back the title after last winning the award for its Chardonnay in 2020. Judges praised the wine for its “ethereal yet confident character, with beautifully integrated spice notes and cool fruit”.

Earlier this year, the same wine won four trophies including the International Chardonnay Trophy and Australian White Trophy.

Overall, Australia came third to France and Spain in its haul of medals this year and impressed the judges with its “remarkable breadth”, from the Bordeaux style blends of Margaret River to the cool-climate Pinot Noirs from Tasmania. Judges also noted “standout” entries across fortified and sparkling. With 51 Golds, 220 Silvers and 122 Bronzes, Australia firmly held its title as the leading ‘new world’ nation.

“Not so long ago, the words ‘cool climate Australia’ would have been an oxymoron, but some of our favourite Australian wines in this year’s competition came from cool-climate regions,” said IWC co-chair Peter McCombie MW. “Stylish, mineral Chardonnays from maritime zones and fresh, succulent Pinot Noirs, notably from Tasmania, were among the highlights.”

Further highlights for Australia included Tolpuddle Vineyard’s win of the Australian Pinot Noir Trophy for its Pinot Noir 2023, and Morris Wines’ success with its fortified wines. Morris Wines’ Old Premium Rare Muscat won the Australian Fortified Trophy and the Muscat Trophy, and its Old Premium Rare Tawny also took out the Rutherglen Fortified Trophy.

Additionally, Ponting Wines – a collaboration between Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting and winemaker Ben Riggs – “bowled over” the judges by winning the Australian Shiraz Trophy for its 127 Milestone 2022.

New Zealand earns six top spots

New Zealand proved its growing dominance on the international winemaking scene, coming in at sixth place, with 32 Gold medals (nine more than last year) as well as 121 Silvers, and 98 Bronzes.

Marlborough winery Villa Maria shone with its Reserve Coastal Awatere Sauvignon Blanc 2024, which secured both the International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy and the New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Trophy. Judges hailed it as a “cracking Sauvignon Blanc” with “all the chilly thrill of Awatere’s blustery seaside gales”.

While the nation is famed for its Sauvignon Blanc, two standout reds also impressed the panel: Church Road from Hawke’s Bay collected three trophies, including the International Merlot Trophy, for its 1 Merlot 2021, meanwhile, Glenora Estate from Waiheke Island earned the International Syrah Trophy for its “succulent and smooth” Syrah 2024.

Chris Ashton, director of the IWC, said this year’s competition saw “a record number of medals awarded”, which he added highlights the “remarkable standard” of winemaking worldwide.

“Australia and New Zealand both achieved an incredible amount of both medals and trophies and to claim 14 places in the top wines from the competition between them is an extraordinary honour. The wines featured in this list truly represent the very best of the best in the world,” said Ashton.

The full list of Trophy and Champion winners at the 2025 International Wine Challenge can be viewed here.