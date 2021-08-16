ASVO launches a new scholarship for the AWRI

Image: ASVO president Brooke Howell.

The ASVO has announced the launch of a new scholarship to attend the AWRI Advanced Viticulture Course (AVC).

The Scholarship is part of the highly valued ASVO Awards for Excellence program which has attracted a high calibre of entrants and are now recognised within the industry as a demonstration of expertise for wine industry professionals to aspire to and achieve.

“Attending the AVC is a great opportunity to broaden your perspective on current best practices and future trends. Taking time out of your business to see how other vineyards in different regions face similar challenges such as soil, water and disease management can arm yourself with a broader skillset to embrace your own vineyard challenges,” said ASVO president Brooke Howell.

The ASVO AVC Scholarship will be offered to one talented individual to attend the three-day intensive course travelling to selected sites across SA wine regions and meeting practitioners who are at the cutting-edge of Australian viticulture.

However, due to current travel restrictions, this scholarship can only be awarded to a member residing within South Australia. This course is administered by the Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI).

Applications for the Scholarship open 16 August and close 5 September. Applications can be made either online or submitted via email and will be judged by an independent panel. Eligible applicants must be members of the ASVO.

Further information is available here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!