ASVO announces new regional directors and changes to its board

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has announced changes for the 2020-21 board of directors.

Brooke Howell, Yalumba, will return as president for her second year and upon accepting the appointment Howell said, “I am honoured to be elected and look forward to building on the legacy of the Society, promoting education, providing forums for professional development, and enhancing the exchange of technical information”.

Andy Clarke has stepped into the role of vice president. Dr Anthony Robinson is the new treasurer and Dr Eveline Bartowsky is the secretary and public officer.

Newly-elected regional directors include Dr Alana Seabrook from Lafort, and Nadja Wallington from Phillip Shaw Wines.

Richard Fennessy was re-elected as regional director for Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland. Mike Hayes and Dr Mardi Longbottom continue in their current roles as general directors.

“ASVO’s board of directors has been active and fully engaged as our industry weathers specific challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and uncertain export markets,” said ASVO executive director Chris Waters.

“As our new year begins, we’ll have new perspectives to help us build on our existing offerings and better serve our members.”

The ASVO thanks its outgoing directors, Kristy Bartrop and Assoc. Prof. Paul Grbin. Bartrop has made an outstanding contribution having served on the Board for eight years, seven of those years as treasurer.

Grbin served on the board for two terms and has provided valuable experience and insight to the Journal subcommittee, the Journal Advisory Committee and also two successful seminars.

ASVO directors are:

Ms Brooke Howell: president

Mr Andy Clarke: vice president, regional director VIC

Dr Anthony Robinson: treasurer

Dr Eveline Bartowsky: secretary & public officer

Mr Richard Fennessy: regional director WA, QLD & TAS

Mr Mike Hayes: general director

Dr Mardi Longbottom: general director

Dr Alana Seabrook: regional director, SA

Ms Nadja Wallington: regional director, NSW

Mr Chris Waters: executive director

