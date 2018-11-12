Artwine triple trophy win at Alternative Varieties Wine Show

Artwine which is well known for its innovation with emerging varieties within Australia won three Trophies at the Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show.

International Judges Wine to Watch Trophy, (Madeleine Strenwreth MW Sweden), Best White of Show and the overall BEST WINE OF SHOW with their Gruner Veltliner 2018.

This is the third vintage of Gruner Veltliner for owners, Judy and Glen Kelly. “We have truly embraced this variety and become part of the Adelaide Hills Gruner Growers Group championing Gruner’s Australian home in the Adelaide Hills” says Judy. Thirteen of the 18 wines in this Gruner class were from the Adelaide Hills and of those 7 won medals.

This was the most incredible day for us, we were totally overwhelmed and are still in a euphoric state to have gained such accolades. We have won a total of 18 Trophies in the last seven years, 12 of which are for our “alternative” varieties!

Madeleine Strenwreth MW was quoted as saying “This wine rocked my world and is the best example of Gruner I have seen outside of Austria, please make sure you tell the producers this for me “ as unfortunately she was on a plane heading to London. This message was delivered by Jane Faulkner, renowned Australian Wine Writer and Chair of Judges during the awards ceremony.

Internationally recognised food friendly Gruner Veltliner has a textural palate, full mouth stone fruit with hints of spice and celery. Originating from Austria, this delicious dry wine has aromas of citrus notes, nectarine and pineapple with a classic trademark touch of white pepper. The slightly textural palate delivers full mouth fruit of citrus and stone fruit with hints of spice and celery. Gruner Veltliner is a variety that ages well and should develop well for approximately 7 – 10 years.

The Artwine brand was created in 2008 and is synonymous with emerging varieties that Judy & Glen Kelly have planted and produced over many years since 2002. The emerging varieties produced are Prosecco, Fiano, Viognier, Tempranillo, Gruner Veltliner, Graciano, Montepulciano, Cabernet Franc and Albariño. Mainstream varieties include Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache and Riesling.