Applications open for winemaker immersion program in China

Ningxia is surrounded by bordering mountains. Photo: Kiki Chen Shu, Ningxia Wine

Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) is inviting early-career Australian winemakers to apply for a unique opportunity to experience China’s dynamic wine industry as part of the Australia–China Winemaker Immersion Program.

Running from 10 October to 8 November 2025, the program will see four successful applicants embark on a four-week immersion across Beijing, Shanghai, and Ningxia. Participants will gain first-hand exposure to Chinese viticulture and winemaking, including visits to Treasury Wine Estates’ Stone & Moon Winery, Ningxia’s Greatwall Château Terroir, Changyu Longyu Estate, and Yuanshi Vineyard, as well as leading academic institutions and industry organisations. The program concludes at the China International Import Expo annual trade fair in Shanghai.

AGW chief executive, Lee McLean, said the program invests in the next generation of winemaking talent by building cross-cultural understanding, technical expertise, and enduring relationships.

“We are delighted to see Australian winemakers gain a deeper appreciation of China’s wine regions, consumers, and production practices. Our industries face common challenges in areas such as sustainability, climate adaptation, and meeting the expectations of a new generation of wine consumers. This program equips participants to address those challenges together,” McLean said.

Treasury Wine Estates chief supply and sustainability officer, Kerrin Petty, said the China immersion will build on the strong foundations of the inaugural exchange in South Australia.

“This program is about more than technical skills – it’s about cultural exchange, mutual respect, and lasting relationships across the Australian and Chinese wine industries. After seeing the passion and dedication of the first cohort of Chinese wine professionals, we welcome applications from Australian winemakers ready to broaden their horizons, share ideas, and learn from one of the world’s most dynamic wine regions,” Petty said.

Supported by AGW and the China Alcoholic Drinks Association (CADA), with Treasury Wine Estates as the lead industry partner, the initiative is designed to strengthen people-to-people and industry-to-industry ties between Australia and China.

Applications are now open and will close at 5.00pm AEST on Monday, 9 September 2025.

The program includes return economy flights to Shanghai, all accommodation, transfers, and meals (excluding on leisure days). For more information and to apply, visit the AGW website at https://www.agw.org.au/industry-resources/australia-china-winemaker-immersion-program/