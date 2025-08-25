Applications open for Great Wine Capitals knowledge exchange program

Applications are now open for the Outbound Knowledge Exchange Bursary Program, giving South Australia’s wine industry professionals, researchers and academics the chance to travel to iconic wine regions around the world to share knowledge and expand their skills.

The program offers valuable professional development opportunities, enabling recipients to connect with world-leading experts, exchange ideas and experiences, and bring home innovations that benefit South Australia’s wine sector. On returning home, participants present their insights at regional and industry events.

“The Outbound Knowledge Exchange Bursary Program is an excellent way for our wine professionals to learn from leading international experts and bring that experience back to South Australia,” said South Australia’s Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison.

“By sharing those insights locally, participants help drive innovation, strengthen global connections, and ensure our wine industry remains world-class.”

The program is made possible through Adelaide’s membership in the Great Wine Capitals Global Network (GWCGN), which includes 11 internationally renowned wine regions that welcome the South Australian bursary recipients.

Adelaide has been a member since 2016, reflecting the state’s excellence in grape and wine production, its commitment to the highest standards, and continued investment in education, research and innovation.

“Membership of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network acknowledges South Australia as Australia’s premier wine state, producing more than 80 per cent of the nation’s premium wine from some of the oldest vines in the world,” said Clare Scriven, SA’s Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development. “I am delighted that South Australia can take a leadership position within the network to further facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration through the outbound knowledge exchange bursaries.”

GWCGN members: Adelaide, South Australia; Bilbao/Rioja (Spain); Bordeaux (France); Hawke’s Bay (New Zealand); Lausanne (Switzerland); Mainz/Rheinhessen (Germany); Mendoza (Argentina); Porto (Portugal); San Francisco/Napa Valley (USA); Valparaiso/Casablanca Valley (Chile); and Verona (Italy).

Last year, ten South Australian recipients travelled to Great Wine Capitals across the globe to exchange innovative ideas and deepen their networks within the international wine community.

2024–25 bursary recipients:

Anna Baum, (formerly of Clare Valley Wine and Grape Association) – studied the sustainability code in Valparaiso/Casablanca Valley, Chile.

Brendan Carter, Unico Zelo (Adelaide Hills) – explored the transformation of their traditionally bulk wine district in Cape Winelands, South Africa.

Cristobal Onetto, Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) – strengthened research partnerships in Mendoza, Argentina.

Eleanor Bilogrevic, AWRI – investigated NoLo wine and consumer preferences in Mainz/Rheinhessen, Germany, and Bilbao/Rioja, Spain.

Fil Farina, Elders (Limestone Coast) – examined the impacts of sheep grazing on carbon sequestration and nutrient cycling in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand.

Kate Laurie, Deviation Road (Adelaide Hills) – visited Bilbao/Rioja, Spain, to understand sparkling wine production using non-traditional varieties.

Michael Van Der Sommen, Torbreck Vintners (Barossa Valley) – explored luxury wine tourism in San Francisco/Napa Valley, USA.

Natalia Caliani, University of Adelaide – undertook a dual visit to Mendoza, Argentina, and Valparaiso/Casablanca Valley, Chile, to learn and share about the management and exploitation of indigenous microflora in winemaking.

Sid Pachare, Raga Wine, Watkins Grape and Wine, SA Wine Industry Association (Adelaide Hills) – explored innovative solutions that address current and future challenges in the wine industry in Bordeaux, France.

Siubhan Wilcox, Accolade Wines (McLaren Vale) – connected with wine tourism leaders in Cape Winelands, South Africa.

The program is supported by the Great Wine Capitals Adelaide, South Australia Steering Committee – which is a partnership between the Government of South Australia, SA Wine Industry Association and the University of Adelaide – with each bursary valued at $6,000 for travel and accommodation. Additional bursaries are generously supported by Wine Australia for South Australian wine industry professionals interested in undertaking research or investigation into grape growing and/or wine making in other Great Wine Capitals.

For more information about the Great Wine Capitals Outbound Knowledge Exchange Bursary Program, visit: www.adelaidegreatwinecapital.com.au

Applications close Friday 19 September 2025.

