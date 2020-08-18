AGW responds to China’s anti-dumping investigation on Australian wine

Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) has released a statement following the announcement of Australian wine dumping in China.

“AGW is aware of the request by the Chinese industry to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFOCM) to launch an anti-dumping investigation on Australian wine in China.

“We believe that the Australian grape and wine sector is well placed to respond to this investigation and Australian Grape & Wine and our exporting companies will cooperate fully.

“China is an important market for Australian wine and our wine is in demand from Chinese consumers.

“Australia has a large number of exporters with close cultural ties to China. The Australian industry welcomes the opportunity to build on these ties and work with the Chinese industry and government to further technical cooperation and develop lasting relationships.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!