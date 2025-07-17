Announcing the inaugural Winetitles Great Australian GSM Challenge

Winetitles is proud to announce its support of a new Australian Wine Show, the Great Australian GSM Challenge. This initiative, chaired by Alister Purbrick AM, is a unique opportunity for Australia’s premier red winemakers to showcase their blending skills and benchmark regional points of difference between these three varieties.

Nationally and internationally, Grenache, Shiraz and Mourvèdre/Mataro blends are gaining in popularity, said event director Julian McLean—the challenge for Australian winemakers is to effectively promote this unique offering and ensure consumers around the world discover the quality of the Australian version.

“I commend the inaugural Winetitles Great Australian GSM Challenge as an important Australian wine industry initiative; whilst Shiraz is still at the forefront of domestic and international red wine sales, I believe the GSM category will continue to grow and gain popularity with consumers around world due to regional diversity and stylistic points of difference,” said Purbrick.

For further information contact: GSM Challenge event director Julian McLean at [email protected] or visit www.gsmchallenge.com.au

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!