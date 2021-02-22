Andreas Clark stepping down from Wine Australia

After 15 years of service to Wine Australia, including eight years as CEO, Andreas Clark will be leaving the organisation in late 2021.

The Wine Australia board said it is deeply grateful for Andreas’ “leadership and dedication to the Australian wine sector over many years” and wish him well for his future endeavours.

“I’m so proud of the role that Wine Australia plays to support the sector and I wish it every success for the future under new leadership’, said Mr Clark

Wine Australia will engage an external recruitment firm to undertake a national selection process for the next Wine Australia CEO and the recruitment will commence in March 2021.

