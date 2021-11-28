And now for something completely different

Bottle design, closures and labels all impact the conscious consumer’s choice to purchase off the shelf. However, one wine brand, which has only recently launched its inaugural range, has undertaken an ambitious endeavour to change how consumers buy wine.

Cowpunk Wines has launched its natural wine range that it says is sustainable and accessible. This presents an interesting idea.

The natural wines are bottled in glass under a swinging cap closure/stopper design. What the company aims to achieve is a reusable ecosystem with hopes retailers will join its ecosystem with a bit of input in the infrastructure department.

Retailers, to make full use of the reusable, refillable bottles, would have to start implementing eco-friendly refill stations, much like some Australian supermarkets do with hygiene products like shampoo and soap – there is a Coles store in Melbourne that employs this.

Implementing infrastructure for refillable wine bottles may not seem like a huge hill to die on, however there are some things that are worth noting.

Firstly: method. Retailers could simply do what I have seen happen with Tawny Port at some independent bottle shops where they have a large barrel and pitch a sales promotion to get it sold. Or, would a retailer have to implement some sort of keg system? That would require considerations way back to the winery itself.

There are some bars and bottle shops in places like Melbourne that do operate on refillable bottles, but those are shops solely designed for that purpose.

Reliability in the seal is also a concern to some. The seal is a very similar, almost uncanny, design to that of a café water bottle, which as many can attest to, have leaky seals. This may not be the case here, as these seals are tailored to the wine bottle, but it is a notable concern over the course of a bottle’s lifespan.

Also, floor footprint is a factor to

consider. In a retailer like Dan Murphy’s, which already operates in large warehouse-style buildings, if they have to then accommodate a refill station, that takes physical space, especially if it is for more than one or a handful of brands. I look at a single aisle of wine on a shelf and I shudder at the thought of sheer scale.

The other elephant in the room with this idea is production scale. If only a handful of small producers use this type of bottle with the swinging cap closure, the difference to the environment, which is presumably the target goal here, would be minimal. It also would mean that implementing this infrastructure might not be a viable business solution in the short term.

Serious investment on a national scale could be needed if this is to be a viable, sustainable (in both senses of the word) solution.

More producers making use of this type of wine buying ecosystem could undoubtedly help reduce emissions in the production of fresh glass.

However, the argument many wine buyers would argue, from newcomers to the drink category to experienced wine consumers, is that perspectives of wine sealed under swing top closures isn’t what it needs to be to survive.

For example, it could be argued it is unlikely a wine giant like Penfolds would bottle its flagship Grange in this system, but a commercial wine like Koonunga Hill perhaps could be.

This bottle and closure design isn’t a new thing, however. Especially on the sustainability front. A Victorian company called ReWine has been operating in the refill space for around 15 years.

Marshall Waters has been in the wine wholesale retail space for three decades, with being a wholesaler himself for 10 years. In the refill market, he started a company called Big Bottle Wine, where the main business model involved using nine litre bottles.

That business turned out over 60,000 units per annum, but sadly, Waters said the business ran out of cash to keep going and was eventually put into administration.

The benefits of reuse

However, his determination did not stop there. He started another business called ReWine which has the sole ambition to highlight the benefits of reuse in the wine sector.

Making use, initially, of swing top closures on glass bottles, Waters’ business was pumping out wine that locals in Melbourne could really get behind form an ethics standpoint. The glass was reusable anyway but with the

added benefit of a proper seal – the swing top closures.

Waters says his business has helped re-establish the refillable bottle market in the wine sector.

“We are solely about helping to reduce the wine industry’s impact on the environment,” he said.

“In the supply chain, glass is a hungry mistress in CO₂ emissions to recycle and transport, and if we can remove that impact from the supply chain, we will.”

For the most part, swing top sealed bottled have a silicon or neoprene washer to help prevent leaks and spillage.

Waters said that after working with swing tops for five or so years, he became dissatisfied with the closure.

Waters said he was wanting to switch to Stelvin screwcaps, but found there was a conflicting interest with using the cap in the business: its recyclability.

Waters persevered with swing tops for five years before pulling the cork on them for a better alternative which he says is a “museum quality closure”. He added that, it was on his trip to France that he and his wife discovered the Nova Twist.

“I just wasn’t happy with the swing top because the hidden neoprene washer and plastic stopper wasn’t appealing. I just didn’t like it,” he said.

“Funnily enough, about four years after we opened using swing tops, my wife and I had gone on a trip to France and we found Nova Twist caps which you can apply by hand.

“You don’t need a machine.”

The Stelvin unit has to be applied to the bottle with a machine, and the collar of the unit can’t be removed in the recycling plant, at least in Australia, which often means the whole bottle goes to landfill. This, Waters says, conflicts with the eco-friendly ethos of his business.

“I would really like to have gone to Stelvin screwcaps,” he said, “But they’re very difficult to reuse. You have to put a new one on each time, because the collar on the Stelvin cap stays on the bottle, it doesn’t come off”.