AGW welcomes major party election commitments

Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) has welcomed commitments announced by the major parties ahead of the upcoming federal election on May 21.

The Coalition’s election commitment to invest $4 million over the next four years to extend the Wine Exports Grants program, administered by Wine Australia, was described as “welcome news for Australia’s wine exporters” by Tony Battaglene, Chief Executive of AGW.

“After the lockdowns and travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, and the disappointment of the closure of the Chinese market, Australian wine exporters are keen to get on with the job of finding new opportunities and diversifying their exports” he said.

“This kind of investment helps small and medium wine producers to get back in front of consumers and buyers, allowing them to do what they do best in showcasing Australia’s finest wines across the globe.”

Under the commitment, the Wine Exports Grants program would be extended, with the new round to kick-off on 1 July 2022.

Reimbursements of up to $25,000 would be provided to eligible businesses which have undertaken a range of expenses associated with their efforts to promote their wines overseas, including specific travel expenses, the costs of providing free samples, participation in trade fairs and in-store promotions, and marketing and advertising.

“The benefits of this commitment would flow right along the supply chain and into the regional communities that span Australia’s sixty-five distinct wine regions” said Battaglene.

Meanwhile, the ALP has announced a Trade Diversification Plan, which reportedly reaffirms their commitment to trade and open markets and focuses on a range of markets, with a revised India Economic Strategy sitting at the top of the list.

With regards to labour issues, the ALP will not support the coalition’s ag-visa, instead committing to establishing a new agriculture stream within the existing Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme.

