Adelaide Hills Howard Vineyard reopens after $150,000 revamp

Nestled in the township of Nairne, Howard Vineyard is a family-owned Adelaide Hills Winery and venue.

Over the past 12 months, the team behind Howard Vineyard have been busy renovating their cellar door, opening a new restaurant, and launching a new Spring menu.

The restoration was a part of a renovation led by the Howard family as part of a $25,000 grant from the PIRSA South Australian Wine Industry Development Scheme. Howard Vineyard was awarded the grant from the South Australian Government.

General Manager, Tom Northcott says, “It was a huge honour to receive the grant and it allowed us to carry out so many exciting updates and new ventures around the property. We then decided to continue on with the developments which has resulted in modern landscaping, a complete cellar door revamp and a renewed restaurant space.”

Although most Saturdays Howard Vineyard is transformed into a dynamic function space, usually for weddings, during the week and on Sunday afternoons, the venue is filled with foodies exploring the new Clover + Stone restaurant.

Clover + Stone offers a full farm to plate journey with a South-East Asian inspired menu featuring seasonal local produce. The oriental influence is the product of head chef Chang Koog Le (Cookie) and his wife Jenny, who came to Australia eight years from Korea.

Having grown up in the kitchen of his family restaurant, Cookie brings traditional Asian flavours and a distinctive culinary flair to diners at Clover + Stone. His curated menu is a reflection of the new space and a desire to showcase the best of what the Adelaide Hills and South Australia has to offer.

Howard Vineyard is open Wednesday – Sunday, 10am to 5pm. Visitors can sample the vineyard’s famed cool climate whites. Clover offers their a la carte menu during the week and on Saturdays, and their set menu on Sundays.