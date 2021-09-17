Adelaide designer chosen as the 2021 wine media cadet

Adelaide designer Amanda Eve has been chosen as the 2021 Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) wine media cadet.

The cadetship is designed to support and develop aspiring and ambitious communicators specialising in the wine sector.

In its fifth year, the cadetship offers a six-month opportunity for the cadet to participate in a range of practical experiences including the one-day intensive Advanced Wine Assessment program, domestic wine events, media placement and mentorship within the wine industry.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said Eve had been selected for the role, bringing a new voice in the marketplace to share South Australia’s story as a Great Wine Capital of the World.

“Congratulations to Amanda on becoming our 2021 Wine Media Cadet – I hope this experience provides valuable fresh insights into South Australia’s wine industry and presents a range of development opportunities,” Minister Basham said.

“Amanda has a strong design background, working at an Adelaide studio that has a range of wine clients, which has seen her career pathway expanding into story telling through copywriting.

“With 50 per cent of all of Australia’s bottled wine and almost 80% of Australia’s premium wine produced here, there is no doubt South Australia is the ‘Wine State’.

“Our state’s 18 picturesque wine regions are the envy of the world, and Amanda will now help share stories from across the state.”

WCA executive officer Andrew Stark said the program is about capability building for the sector, ensuring the development of communication skills for up-and-coming talent in the industry.

“We were very impressed at this year’s applicants, who brought a variety of skills to the table,” Stark said.

“Developing engaging, authentic communications for the wine industry has never been more important than it is now in the face of a global pandemic changing the way we all interact with the world.”

Eve said she was thrilled to be selected for the role and looked forward to the opportunities and experiences it would bring.

“I hope that, through the cadetship, I’m able to offer fresh energy and insight, encouraging others to see this wonderful industry and region from my rosé coloured perspective,” she said.

The sponsorship of the 2021 WCA Wine Media Cadet is made possible through Adelaide, South Australia’s membership of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network, through Department of Primary Industries and Regions, the South Australian Tourism Commission, the South Australian Wine Industry Association, the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia.

