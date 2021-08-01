Accurate maps will show the path to technology’s treasures

By Oli Madgett, Hans Loder, Che Wightwick, Ian Beecher-Jones, John Bryant and Matic Serc

Requirements for the management of vineyard data are ever increasing, particularly in the regulated areas of spray records and grape offtake agreements. Records have typically been required at the block level, but as technology, sensors and field collected data rapidly becomes more sophisticated, it will be necessary to manage vineyard data differently. The Collabriculture initiative is working to develop a standard approach to creating digital twins of vineyards. Accurately mapped vineyards will provide several benefits, particularly in the area of data management, which will be critical to maximise insights that growers can extract from their data.

As growers are increasingly being asked to supply digital maps of their vineyards, whether it be as a part of the certification process for the Sustainable Winegrowing Australia program, for Vinehealth Australia’s records, for agtech solutions such as Swan Systems irrigation software or DataFarming’s high resolution vine vigour imagery, an accurately mapped vineyard can reduce the need to for growers to redraw their vineyard blocks on each proprietary platform. Furthermore, as the array of sensors being used in the vineyard increases, this practicality dictates that this data will need to be linked automatically to a block, but likely also a row or vine in order to be practically useful.

Examples of this are already available, with the next wave of tractor mounted computer vision technology from startups like Bitwise Agronomy able to measure shoot length, map unproductive cordonand carry out bunch counts on the fly.

This need for accurate, useful and shareable digital maps of vineyards was one of the main drivers behind the #Collabriculture project, and the most recent workshop, supported by Wine Australia, focused on surveying of vineyards, both from the air and on the ground, and how to create a standardised approach.

Australian firm Airborne Logic are tackling this using a DJI drone platform as well as RTK calibrated ground control points to create detailed vineyard maps with survey grade 2cm accuracy. Their mapping not only captures block boundaries, but at this level are also able to identify each row and vine within a block.

Ian Beecher-Jones at The Digital Vineyard in England has been working with the team at eVineyard to refine a desktop approach to being able to scalably survey vineyards on the ground and then create accurate maps in the eVineyard platform. The objective is to be able to create digital infrastructure, which can be exchanged with other service providers using the #Collabriculture data structure to ensure compatibility and flexibility.

His mapping approach involved surveying all corners in a vineyard block using a survey pole mounted GPS positioned at the strainer post. This corner point was used to create AB lines at the designated row spacing, to project rows across the remainder of the block.

Once vine spacing and the number of vines per full panel were entered into the eVineyard software, it enabled the positions of all the vines and posts on a block to be logarithmically created, and for the block boundary to be drawn (half a row width) on the outside of the vine rows.