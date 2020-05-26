Accolade Wines launches ‘Your Venue, Our Shout’ on-premise wine support packages

To help the Australian hospitality industry get back on its feet from the COVID-19 pandemic, Accolade Wines has launched an on-premise support package initiative to replenish venue wine stock in the first month from re-opening

Accolade Wines’ Your Venue, Our Shout initiative is accessible to both existing and new customers, and available from now until 31st August 2020 across its extended portfolio of wines, including brands such as Grant Burge, Croser, Stonier, Hardys, Petaluma and House of Arras.

Commenting on the current climate and the Your Venue, Our Shout support package, Andrew Clarke, Accolade Wines regional managing director – ANZP said, “We are all aware of how COVID-19 has impacted the hospitality industry across Australia”.

“It has been an extremely challenging time and even though venues are beginning to re-open, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future. Your Venue, Our Shout is Accolade Wines’ way of showing support to our valued on-premise customers and lending a helping hand to get back on their feet and return to usual trading as quickly as possible,” he said.

In addition to the stock replacement offer in the first month of re-opening, the Your Venue, Our Shout package offers on-premise venues increased discounts on Accolade Wines’ most recent wholesale list price for the first six months after reopening.

Intercontinental Hotel Group’s director of restaurants and bars – Australasia & Japan, Alison Hulm adds, “The past few months have been the most challenging time our industry has ever faced”.

“Now, as we look to recovery and start the process of reopening some of IHG’s amazing hotels, we are grateful to Accolade Wines for providing us with fantastic support with their Your Venue, Our Shout initiative,” she said.

“It certainly helps ease the pressure on hotels as they navigate this ‘new normal’ and means hotel teams can focus on welcoming back our guests with some fantastic Australian wines.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!