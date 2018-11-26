ACCC winegrape grower forum headed to Mildura

Wine grape growers in the Murray Valley region are invited to attend an ACCC forum in Mildura on Tuesday 27 November, to share their views about competition and fair trading issues in their industry.

The Mildura forum follows a similar event in Griffith which was held earlier in November. Griffith growers raised a number of issues including the transparency growers have over the price they will be paid, bargaining power imbalances, contracting practices and the objectivity and transparency of quality of grading processes.

“The Griffith forum was great opportunity to speak directly with the growers and we had some very frank discussions about issues in the industry. We’re now headed to Mildura where we’ve received feedback from many frustrated growers about how business is done in the industry,” ACCC commissioner Mick Keogh said.

“In particular Murray Valley growers have told us in the survey we ran earlier this year that they consider the contracts they’re signing are unfair. Many say they are getting offered terms on a ‘take it or leave it’ basis with no opportunity to negotiate and there’s little transparency about the prices they get for their grapes.”

“We want to understand what is behind these concerns, which is why we’re heading out to Mildura to meet with the growers directly to talk about these and other issues they’ve raised,” Mr Keogh said.

Growers also raised issues with competition between grape buyers in the region, quality assessment factors, and the level of business risk they have to shoulder.

The forum is being held at the Hibiscus Room, MADEC Community College, in Mildura from 3-6pm and is open to growers and grower representatives. Growers can submit a question or provide information before the forum by emailing the ACCC: WineGrapes@accc.gov.au

“The Murray Valley is one of the biggest wine grape growing regions in the country, so I’d encourage any grower with an opinion about the future of their industry to come share it with us,” Mr Keogh said.

More information available here.