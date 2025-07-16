“A significant investment at a pivotal time”: global supplier launches in AUSNZ

Bucher Vaslin’s new regional operation. Images courtesy Bucher Vaslin

Global winemaking technology supplier Bucher Vaslin has announced the launch of its dedicated regional operation, Bucher Vaslin Pacific, marking a major investment in the Australian and New Zealand wine industries. The company said this move represents a long-term commitment to the industry during a critical time for winemakers. The new operation will be led by Paul Baggio, who Bucher Vaslin said brings decades of experience and an understanding of local winemaking needs.

“Winemakers are having to make smarter, faster decisions with fewer resources,” said Baggio. “Our goal is to be more than a supplier—we’re here to collaborate, to problem-solve, and to bring proven technology into the hands of producers when and where they need it most. With our unrivalled team, we’re delivering not just equipment, but tailored solutions to support the next generation of winemaking excellence.”

Bucher Vaslin Pacific now stands as the largest sales and technical support dedicated to winemaking equipment in Australia and New Zealand. This capability is powered by the combination of industry suppliers: Vitis & Winemakers, SWAT, Wine Energy, Vinvicta and Viniquip. Together, these regional partners endeavour to deliver on-the-ground support across all key winemaking regions, including New Zealand, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, NSW and Western Australia.

Bucher Vaslin Pacific is the exclusive supplier of Bucher Vaslin equipment across Australia and New Zealand, offering direct access to the brand’s portfolio including presses, crossflow filtration, crushing, destemming, de-alcoholisation, thermo-vinification, sorting and dissolved gas management systems—supported by a local team of technicians, engineers and service personnel.

“With over 160 years of proven success in global wine processing technologies, now backed by a local team of industry experts and skilled technicians, we are proud to be recognised as one of the leading suppliers in the region,” said Paul Baggio. “This launch represents a significant investment at a pivotal time, and we are proud to engineer, design and innovate alongside some of the top wineries across Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific.”

The Bucher Vaslin Pacific team will be available at the Winetech trade show in Adelaide next week – visit Stand 1137 to meet the team.

