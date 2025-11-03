“A palpable sense of progression”: McLaren Vale shows off its greatest Grenache

McLaren Vale’s Bushing Monarchs for 2025: Giles Cooke MW (left) and Patrick Gilhooly. Photos credit: Ben Macmahon, Macmahon Images

The Thistledown 2024 Sands of Time Single Vineyard Blewitt Springs Grenache has been named McLaren Vale’s Best Wine of Show for 2025, crowning winemaker Giles Cooke MW and director Patrick Gilhooly the 2025 McLaren Vale Bushing Monarchs.

The trophies from the 2025 MGA Insurance Group McLaren Vale Wine Show, including Best Wine of Show and the ‘Bushing Monarch’ title, were awarded at the 52nd annual McLaren Vale Bushing Lunch on Friday 31st October.

From 707 entries, the Thistledown 2024 Sands of Time Single Vineyard Blewitt Springs Grenache was awarded the highest accolade by a panel of sixteen judges, including chair of judges Toby Barlow (Treasury Wine Estates), international judge Peter Richards MW (Wine Blast Podcast), and panel chairs Jack Glover (Hill-Smith Family Estates), Steven Paul (Oakdene Vineyards), and Stuart Hordern (Brokenwood Wines).

Reflecting on the Best Wine of Show, chair of judges Toby Barlow praised vineyard selection and reflection of place.

“The most pleasing element of the Best Wine of Show taste-off was the quality and personality across all the trophy winning wines,” said Barlow. “Respectful mentions go to the Shiraz, Chenin Blanc and Grenache dominant blend which polled well and evoked some good discussion. However, it was clear from the vote that the Grenache had captured the judges’ attention and was a clear winner. The Thistledown 2024 Sands of Time Blewitt Springs Grenache has captured that elusive balance of bright aromatic, even long flavours and a tannin framework that really spoke to site and region. The Best Wine of Show in the 2025 McLaren Vale Wine Show is a compelling example of Grenache grown in a region that is gaining global recognition for this variety.”

For Barlow, the results of this year’s McLaren Vale Wine Show demonstrated that there is “a palpable sense of evolution and progression in both growing and winemaking for traditional and emerging varieties and styles”.

“Grenache continues to shine with clarity and confidence that is evident in the wines and styles,” said Barlow. “The region’s Mediterranean varieties are evolving and showcasing viticultural improvements and winemaking evolution with producers leaning into site expression and freshness. The traditional and emerging reds deserve the attention they receive; however, I continue to be excited by fabulous examples of Chenin Blanc, Fiano, Grenache Blanc, Rosé, and Vermentino that are being carefully grown and crafted into delicious wines with balanced acidity, alcohol and phenolic textures that have great relevance to consumers. This year’s McLaren Vale Wine Show results are a great reminder of just how dynamic and diverse the region has become; exciting times.”

McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association CEO Erin Leggat said the Best Wine of Show stands “as a benchmark for modern Australian Grenache”, which she said “firmly cements McLaren Vale’s reputation as a leading global wine region for distinctive, elegant wines that speak strongly of place”. “The Thistledown 2024 Sands of Time Blewitt Springs Grenache exemplifies our region’s unique capacity to balance grace and intensity in equal measure, underpinned by highly-skilled, thoughtful winemaking, precision viticulture and meticulous vineyard stewardship,” said Leggat.

UK writer, broadcaster and Master of Wine Peter Richards MW – co-host of the Wine Blast podcast – joined the 2025 McLaren Vale Wine Show as this year’s international judge, offering a global perspective.

“I came to judge the McLaren Vale Wine Show because I wanted to see if this Grenache-based renaissance was real,” confessed Richards. “My conclusion? Hell yeah, in spades. These new-wave Grenaches (and Grenache-based blends) were the clear standouts from the show. The best of them married beguiling, heady scents with refreshing acidity, eye-opening energy, serious complexity and grippy, insistent tannins. A new-wave fine wine category fit to join the world’s greats?! Better believe it.

“The Shiraz and Cabernet classes were more mixed, as you might expect, with both traditional and modern styles. The best married complexity with elegance and perfume (with those taking a leaf out of Grenache’s book – i.e. majoring on refinement and perfume – clearly the best). But it didn’t end there – the ‘alternative’ reds were an intriguing bunch, with Sangiovese, Tempranillo, Mencía and Nero d’Avola showing promise. Grenache Blanc was the standout white alongside Fiano: both these varieties will have a bright future in the Vale.”

McLaren Vale Wine Show results BEST WINE OF SHOW & BUSHING MONARCH Thistledown 2024 Sands of Time Single Vineyard Blewitt Springs Grenache CHAIRPERSON’S TROPHY Mitolo 2024 Trovato Fiano INTERNATIONAL JUDGE’S TROPHY Ministry of Clouds 2024 Grenache WINES OF PROVENANCE TROPHY Reynella 2022, 2017, 2012 Basket Pressed Cabernet Sauvignon BEST MUSEUM WINE Hardys 2012 Eileen Hardy Shiraz BEST SHIRAZ Dune 2024 Shiraz BEST GRENACHE Thistledown 2024 Sands of Time Single Vineyard Blewitt Springs Grenache BEST CABERNET SAUVIGNON Richard Hamilton 2021 Hut Block Cabernet Sauvignon BEST SINGLE VINEYARD SHIRAZ Chalk Hill Wines 2023 Alpha Crucis Seaview Syrah BEST SINGLE VINEYARD WINE ANY STYLE (OTHER THAN SHIRAZ) Thistledown 2024 Sands of Time Single Vineyard Blewitt Springs Grenache BEST SINGLE VINEYARD VITICULTURALIST Sue Trott, Trott Vineyard BEST SMALL PRODUCER OF SHOW Paralian Wines MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR Vinarchy BEST TWO YEAR OR OLDER GRENACHE S.C. Pannell 2023 Old McDonald Grenache BEST TWO YEAR OLD SHIRAZ Serafino 2023 Black Label Shiraz BEST TWO YEAR OR YOUNGER CABERNET SAUVIGNON Coriole 2023 Mary Kathleen Cabernet Sauvignon BEST OTHER RED & BLENDS Battle of Bosworth Wines 2024 ‘Heretic’ Touriga Nacional Graciano Mataro Shiraz BEST SHIRAZ BLEND Shottesbrooke Vineyards 2024 Engine Room by Hamish Maguire Shiraz Mataro Grenache BEST GRENACHE BLEND Paralian 2024 Blewitt Springs Grenache Shiraz BEST TEMPRANILLO & BLENDS Gemtree Wines 2024 Luna Temprana Tempranillo BEST NERO D’AVOLA Hugo Wines 2024 Nero D’Avola BEST ROSÉ Mazi 2025 Limited Release Grenache Mourvèdre Rosé BEST FIANO Hugo Wines 2025 Fiano BEST TRADITIONAL WHITE WINE MMAD Vineyard 2024 Chenin Blanc BEST NEW AND EMERGING WHITE WINE Harrison 2025 Tan Fresca Grenache Blanc BEST THREE YEAR OR OLDER SHIRAZ Wirra Wirra 2022 RSW Shiraz BEST THREE YEAR OR OLDER CABERNET SAUVIGNON Richard Hamilton 2021 Hut Block Cabernet Sauvignon BEST ONE YEAR OR YOUNGER SHIRAZ Dune 2024 Shiraz BEST ONE YEAR OLD GRENACHE Thistledown 2024 Sands of Time Single Vineyard Blewitt Springs Grenache ——————————- TROTT FAMILY AWARD Jim Ellis, Ellis Butchers D’ARRY OSBORN AWARD Willunga 100 ——————————-

The full results and medal list for the 2025 MGA Insurance McLaren Vale Wine Show can be viewed at www.mclarenvalewine.au.

