A new, unifying brand for Wine South Australia

Image courtesy South Australian Wine Industry Association

The South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) has launched Wine South Australia, a new brand and digital home designed to showcase the state’s wine to the world and strengthen the resources available to industry.

Until now, South Australia has lacked a unifying brand to tell its wine story. The new Wine South Australia identity and digital hub fill that gap, offering a platform for consumers, trade, government and international partners.

“South Australia produces some of the world’s most recognised and respected wines, but until now we haven’t had a brand or online shopfront to tell our collective story,” said SAWIA president, Kirsty Balnaves.

“Wine South Australia captures the generosity and excellence of our wine industry and gives every producer and region a stage—from the largest global brands to the smallest family wineries.”

The new website, www.winesouthaustralia.com, has been developed to work hand-in-hand with South Australia’s regional websites and with the state’s tourism platforms. It features:

An interactive map of South Australia’s 18 wine regions.

Stories of people and place written by journalist Katie Spain.

Case studies, videos, animations and hero imagery to bring the industry to life.

A dedicated consumer section featuring stories, events, regions and sustainability initiatives.

Soon to come in addition to this, is a comprehensive industry portal offering resources, training, export programs and SAWIA member services.

“This isn’t just about a logo and a website, it’s about lifting the profile of every South Australian wine region and business, and providing a shared brand that our industry can use in Australia and across the globe. SAWIA is simply the custodian—the brand belongs to our wine community,” Balnaves said.

The project was funded by the South Australian Government through the Department of State Development. The South Australian creative agency Simple partnered with SAWIA to develop the brand and website. Industry stakeholders were involved throughout, with workshops bringing together producers, marketers and creatives to shape the identity and website content.

The brand will soon make its international debut. South Australian Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs will lead a North America trade mission next week and Wine South Australia branding will feature prominently. It will also be showcased at the Daejeon International Wine Expo in South Korea in October.

“We know that South Australian wine is among the highest quality in the world, and delivers exceptional value,” said Minister Szakacs.

“To compete globally and take advantage of emerging opportunities, it is vital that we work together and tell our incredible South Australian story to even more people and markets.

“SAWIA has captured the essence of what makes South Australia’s wine sector so different and special in this new brand. The new online platform will raise awareness of our offering with new customers and provide an opportunity to convert that interest into increased sales.

“The South Australian Government is pleased to support this project, and I look forward to bringing it to international audiences on trade missions, including the upcoming North America and South Korea trade missions.”

SAWIA chief executive Inca Lee said the launch is just the beginning. “The Wine South Australia brand will be used in trade missions and events all around Australia and the world. And we will continue to grow the website with new content, stories and functionality. It’s designed to evolve with our industry, just like our businesses do,” Lee said.

SAWIA acknowledged the support of government, industry and creative partners.

“We thank Minister Szakacs and the Department of State Development for their vision and funding, our project team and stakeholders for their hard work, and our agency partner Simple for their expertise,” said Balnaves.

“Most of all, we thank the producers, winemakers and regional leaders whose wines and stories are the foundation of this brand.”

For further information about the Wine South Australia brand and website, contact Cindie Smart on 0418 826 480 or email [email protected].

