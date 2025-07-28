A new trophy for old vines

The Grandfathers block at Henschke’s Hill of Grace Vineyard. Image courtesy Barossa Australia

The 2025 Barossa Wine Show is set to make history with the introduction of a major new trophy recognising one of the region’s most distinctive assets—its old vines.

In partnership with The Australian Ark Foundation, the Centenarian Vineyard Wine Trophy will be awarded for the first time this September. The trophy celebrates wines made from vineyards that are 100 years old or older, many of which were planted as far back as the mid-1800s. Barossa Australia said these ancient vines, which are still in production today, are symbols of Barossa’s resilience, craftsmanship, and “enduring global legacy”.

“The Centenarian Vineyard Wine Trophy honours generations of effort and creative winemaking while highlighting the singularity of the Barossa and Eden Valleys’ unique landscape. This is a great step forward in bringing attention to these prized old vineyards and their evocative wines,” said Andrew Caillard MW.

The trophy will be awarded to a table wine comprising no less than 95% fruit from registered Centenarian Vineyards, as recognised by Barossa Australia’s Old Vine Charter or The Australian Ark Foundation. Both the producer and the nominated vigneron/grower will be recognised.

The Centenarian Vineyard Wine Trophy joins more than 25 existing trophy categories in the Barossa Wine Show, which has been celebrating the region’s finest wines since 1977.

Judging for the 2025 show will take place from 7–10 September, culminating in the Awards Presentation Lunch on Friday 12 September.

