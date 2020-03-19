A new export record thanks to the 2018 vintage

Austria’s wine exports moved into previously uncharted territory in 2019: for the first time they surpassed the 180 million mark, at 185.4 million Euros (+9%), while volume rose by 20.5% to 63.6 million litres. The number of countries in Austria’s export programme increased to 102 – ten years ago in 2009 it was 64.

All-time high in export sales

As the latest figures from Statistik Austria demonstrate, the abundant volume of the 2018 vintage fired up Austria’s exports appreciably in calendar year 2019: an increase of 9% means a new record value of 185.4 million euros, while volume rose by 20.5% to 63.6 million litres as well. The harvest volume in 2018 was around 15% higher than the fifteen-year average; as a result of the concomitant greater availability in the entry-level price segment – sold primarily in price-sensitive markets such as Germany – the average price per litre diminished to 2.92 € compared with 3.22 € for 2018.

Growth in almost all export markets

In addition to the most important export countries Germany (+3.9%), Switzerland (+0.9%) and the USA (+14.8%), the Netherlands (+32.5%) and Scandinavia (with the exception of Norway) also showed development in sales, ranging from positive to very positive. While the average price of Austrian wine came under pressure in Germany, it was able to record advances in many EU-member and non-member nations.

In the Far East, the hopeful Chinese market showed very positive and promising development in sales (+86.8%), while Japan also presented good growth (+12.6%), after a couple of stagnant years.

Both white wine & red wine contribute to growth

Sales growth was driven foremost by Austrian white wine. In terms of value, bottled red wine developed in a remarkably positive fashion, which attests to growing international recognition for the unique stylings of Blaufränkisch, Zweigelt & Co. Austrian sparkling wine, on the other hand, suffered setbacks – exceptions being Norway or the United Kingdom (which enjoyed strong growth in imports of Sekt). Lightly sparkling Perlwein also experienced a double-digit rate of increase.

Chris Yorke, Managing Director of the Austrian Wine Marketing Board (AWMB), summarises: ‘The 2018 vintage gave Austria’s winegrowers the opportunity to serve new markets and open new market segments. We are, of course, extremely pleased that this has been achieved and that the level of value in quality-oriented markets has been increased’.

From 64 export countries to 102 in ten years

The current increase in the number of export destinations is also very encouraging: while Austria’s winegrowers exported their wine to 64 countries in 2009, the figure has grown to 102 nations in 2019. Chris Yorke comments, with satisfaction: ‘For many years the AWMB’s export strategy has been based on placing Austrian wine in a great number of international markets. This enables us to absorb fluctuations in any individual markets more effectively, and to ensure sustainable export growth overall’.

