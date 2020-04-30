A good time to discover Australian wine with updated education program

Wine Australia’s free, comprehensive education program Australian Wine Discovered (AWD) has been refreshed and 25 topics are now available online with additional resources, updated commentary and advanced notes.

Since its inception in 2019, the wine education program has been downloaded over 23,000 times by global wine educators, wineries, retailers, distributors, importers, marketers and wine enthusiasts all over the world.

Almost a fifth of the downloads have been this year, likely due to people brushing up on their knowledge as they spend more time at home.

Designed as a new approach to wine education, the success of AWD is attributed to its focus on visual storytelling, using illustration, videos and imagery to break down complex information into something people can easily and quickly understand.

There are downloadable resources available to support the program including tasting mats, videos and certificates of attendance and there are no restrictions on how the program is used. All the assets are editable with global access.

Wine Australia chief executive officer Andreas Clark said, “We’ve had overwhelmingly positive feedback on the quality of the program since it was launched”.

“It’s an invaluable education tool that can be easily adapted to suit the needs of so many people in the wine community and those interested in learning more about Australian wine,” he said.

“As an online resource, Australian Wine Discovered is perfect to help sharpen your knowledge and discover what makes Australian wine unique from the comfort of your own home.”

Suitable for beginner to advanced levels, the content-rich program comprises Australian varieties, regions and topical themes including the most downloaded program, ‘Foundations of Australian wine’, as well as trending focus areas such as ‘Organic and Biodynamic wine’ and ‘Aged Australian wines’.

Each module varies in length and is truly a one-stop-shop for learning about Australian wine.

The Australian Wine Discovered education program is supported by the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package.

To find out more about the updated program, tools and resources, click here.

