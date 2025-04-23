“A blend that will never be replicated”: Grampians winemakers collaborate on rare Shiraz barrique

Image courtesy Grampians Wine

Wine enthusiasts and collectors will have the opportunity to claim a “truly unique” piece of the Grampians at the annual Grampians Winemakers’ Shiraz Barrique Auction, where they will be invited to bid on a limited-edition blend of 2023 vintage Shiraz, crafted from contributions from the region’s winemakers. With only 300 bottles available, each winery has selected a small volume of its standout Shiraz to contribute.

The auction will take place on Saturday 3 May as part of the Grampians Grape Escape festival.

This year’s barrique has been blended by winemaker Jacob Parton from Best’s Wines (his first time blending the barrique), celebrating the 32nd vintage of the Grampians blend.

Parton said the Barrique Auction provided a rare chance for wine enthusiasts to own a one-of-a-kind Grampians Shiraz that they would never find in a bottle shop or on a wine list.

“It’s not just a bottle of wine; it’s a blend that will never be replicated, representing the best of the region from a single vintage. It is a collector’s item and a symbol of what makes the Grampians wine community so unique.”

“The beauty of the barrique project lies in the diversity of the individual Shiraz components,” continued Parton. “It brings together rising stars and seasoned masters to tell a single story in a bottle. My role is to weave the distinct characteristics – the aromatics, the structure, the vibrancy – into a harmonious wine that not only drinks beautifully now but will also age gracefully.

“For the 2023 Grampians Barrique we’ve aimed for a Shiraz that offers both immediate appeal and underlying complexity,” he said.

Attendees will have the chance to sample the blend at the Barrique Bar prior to the auction, offering a ‘taste of the Grampians’ and a preview of the quality on offer.

A selection of museum vintages will also be offered, including the historic 1991 barrique—the very first of its kind. This wine was conceived and crafted by the late Trevor Mast, a legendary figure in Australian wine whose legacy is honoured with the Trevor Mast Trophy at the Melbourne Wine Show.

Proceeds from the auction will support the region’s ongoing fire recovery efforts and be put towards new events and initiatives for the local wine community.

