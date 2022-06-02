Halliday Wine Companion reveals 2023 awards shortlist

Yangarra Estate viticulturist Michael lane and winemaker Peter Fraser – Yangarra is nominated for best winery. Image courtesy Halliday Wine Companion

Halliday Wine Companion has revealed this year’s shortlisted wineries, winemakers and viticulturists, as the industry benchmark for Australian wine prepares for the 2023 Halliday Wine Companion Awards.

Judging for the Halliday Wine Companion Awards was conducted as a blind tasting by the full Halliday Tasting Team for the first time, which was once again led by renowned wine critic and vigneron, founder James Halliday AM and award-winning wine communicator Tyson Stelzer as chief editor.

Winners were determined through a series of tastings and round-table discussions, meaning each title awarded is the result of a truly collaborative effort.

The eight tasters, who also include Jeni Port, Ned Goodwin MW, Erin Larkin, Jane Faulkner, Philip Rich and Dave Brookes – came together in March to taste, examine and finalise candidates from their respective regions for all awards categories, before the blind testing decided the ultimate winners.

Together the panel has carefully chosen the top-rated Australian wines, winemakers, wineries and viticulturists from more than 8000 wines tasted for this edition and over 50 new wineries.

The shortlist represents every corner of Australia’s wine sphere, with wineries from Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia, and New South Wales included in the nominees.

Exploring the best winemakers, viticulturists, and wineries the country has to offer, the shortlist is a pre-celebration for the Australian wine industry, recognising the high standards of the market.

This year, the awards ceremony will be held at the distinguished Stokehouse in St Kilda on Wednesday, 3 August. Off the back of enormous streaming success, the event will also be broadcast locally and internationally here on the evening.

Seven major trophies will be announced on the night: Wine of the Year, Winemaker of the Year, Winery of the Year, Viticulturist of the Year, Best Value Winery, Best New Winery, and Dark Horse Winery.

The year’s top varietal winners also awarded across nineteen categories, including: Red Wine of the Year, White Wine of the Year, Sparkling of the Year, Shiraz of the Year, and Riesling of the Year, to name a few.

After yet another challenging year due to COVID-19 and severe weather conditions, the Australian wine industry has faced its share of hardships. The awards and return of the ceremony will unite wineries, industry personalities, journalists, reviewers, retailers, sommeliers and wine lovers in solidarity and celebration of the wonderful industry.

2023 HALLIDAY WINE COMPANION SHORTLIST

WINERY OF THE YEAR:

Bannockburn Vineyards

Giant Steps

Grosset

McHenry Hohnen Vintners

Pooley Wines

Serrat

Stargazer Wine

Yangarra Estate Vineyard

WINEMAKER OF THE YEAR:

Adam Wadewitz, Shaw + Smith

Bryan Martin, Ravensworth

Glenn Goodall, Xanadu

Greg Follett, Lake Breeze Wines

Ian Hongell, Torbreck

Natalie Fryar, Bellebonne

Rob Mack, Aphelion Wine

Tom Carson, Serrat

VITICULTURIST OF THE YEAR:

Adrian Hoffmann, Dimchurch Vineyards

Bruce Chalmers, Chalmers

Chris David, Windows Estate

Hannah McKay, Pooley Wines

Michael Lane, Yangarra Estate Vineyard

Tom Carson, Serrat

BEST VALUE WINERY:

Bondar Wines

Bleasdale Vineyards

Deep Woods Estate

Duke’s Vineyard

Garagiste

Hoddles Creek Estate

Nick O’Leary Wines

Riposte

Xanadu Wines

BEST NEW WINERY:

Arila Gardens

Chance Encounter

Clarnette

Living Roots

Mabenki

Montague Estate

Ossa Wines

Solum Wines

Trait Wines Usher Tinkler Wines

DARK HORSE WINERY:

Aylesbury Estate

Kimbolton Wines

L.A.S. Vino

Pt. Leo Estate

Yarradindi

Zilzie Wine

