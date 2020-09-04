$22,000 grants open for young innovators and their big ideas for agriculture

With individual grants of up to $22,000 on offer, young agricultural innovators are being encouraged to apply for the 2021 Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

Applications close at 5pm AEST on Friday 2 October 2020.

Dr Robyn Cleland, acting Chief Scientist (Agriculture) with the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, urged applicants to start working on their applications now.

“The Science Awards is a rewarding and valuable grant opportunity that funds innovative projects that will address long standing issues in the agriculture sector,” Dr Cleland said.

“The range of projects we receive each year from our next generation of researchers, innovators and others impress me with their creative approaches to a wide range of industry issues.

“So I’m looking forward to seeing the applications in the 2021 round.

“I’d encourage anyone committed to the future success and sustainability of Australia’s agriculture sector to visit the Science Awards website and get started on their application.”

The Science and Innovation Awards is a partnership between the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment and the industry award partners which support the 10 award categories.

“The contribution from our industry partners in supporting each of the award categories is an essential part of the success of the grant program, and I thank them for their continued support and investment,” Dr Cleland said.

The Science and Innovation Awards is a competitive grants program open to 18-35 year olds to undertake new and creative scientific-based research to benefit Australia’s agricultural industries.

There are 10 individual award categories available, with the opportunity to share in up to $220,000 in grants.

For further information on the awards and how to apply, visit awe.gov.au/scienceawards or email scienceawards@awe.gov.au.

