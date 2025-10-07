2025 Wine Communicator Awards finalists announced

Photo: 2024 Wine Communicator Awards winners. Image courtesy WCA

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) have announced the finalists of the 2025 Wine Communicator Awards across 13 individual categories.

“Following intense scrutiny and discussion by the various judging panels, we have selected the finalists in the 2025 Wine Communicator Awards,” said WCA executive officer Ruth Harris.

“This year, entries were up by 46%, meaning the judges’ task was substantial but also delightful,” Harris explained. “They saw outstanding entries from big and small wineries, from wine and viticulture educators, from wine regions and wine publications, and from both amateur and professional writers, and podcasters.

“Ours is an industry that often recognises excellence via wine shows as well awards for winemaking, viticulture, sustainability and supply chain operations by various other industry bodies. The WCA Wine Communicator Awards are the only awards that put the spotlight on the communicators; the people who talk, promote, educate and present wines to a wider audience, and the brilliant campaigns they create. We’ve narrowed them down to these finalists, all of whom demonstrate absolute excellence in wine communication. We heartily congratulate all the finalists and look forward to revealing the winners on 6 November.”

Each entry was reviewed by a panel of independent, expert judges (see details on WCA website) and the finalists and category winners were selected. The overall 2025 Wine Communicator of the Year Award will now be chosen from the category winners in consultation with the WCA board, and all the winners will be announced at the WCA award ceremony on Thursday 6 November in Sydney. The 2025 Wine Communicator of the Year receives a $1000 cash prize with their trophy.

The finalists for each category, in alphabetical order, are:

Best Australian Wine Communication Campaign (sponsored by Wine Australia)

Grant Burge Wines x Wallabies – British & Irish Lions Tour 2025 by Vinarchy

NSW Wine Month by NSW Wine Industry Association

Brown Brothers Moscato Mango Swirl by Brown Family Wine Group

Best Digital Communication (sponsored by Purple Giraffe)

EcoVineyard

Halliday Wine Companion Podcast

Wine with Meg + Mel Podcast

Best Social Media Communication (sponsored by Endeavour Group)

Cupio – It’s Giving Summer

EcoVineyard

Ten Minutes by Tractor

Best Published Feature Article or Wine Column (sponsored by Vinarchy)

Ed Cavanagh, ‘Trouble Brewing in Margaret River’ published on Substack

Katie Spain, ‘An Hour With’ column published in Wine Business Magazine

Max Allen, ‘Why These Australian Wines are at risk of extinction’ published in the Australian Financial Review Magazine

Shanteh Wale, ‘An Unexpected Pilgrimage’ published in Halliday Magazine

Best Innovative Packaging (sponsored by Saverglass, an Orora Group Company)

Enchante Rose

Paddington Lane

Best Wine Book (sponsored by the University of Adelaide)

Alternative Reality by Max Allen

St Agnes Distillery: The First 100 Years by Luke McCarthy

Best Winery Website (sponsored by Parallax Design)

Head Wines

Ottelia

Two Hands Wines

Best Wine-Themed Event

Adelaide Hills Winter Reds Festival

Innocent Bystander Pop Up Events at Babylon

Ovata House

Pinot Palooza

Best Wine Communicator: Cellar Door (Individual or Team) (sponsored by Vinomofo)

Crittenden Cellar Door Team

Malou Helder, Simon Tolley Wines

Nicolas Williams, Hungerford Hill Wines

Best Wine Communicator: Marketing (sponsored by the University of Adelaide)

Emily Sharland, Emily Sharland Marketing Communications

Gabrielle Richardson, Ten Minutes by Tractor

Madeleine Legoe, Casella Family Brands

Best Wine Communicator: Sales (sponsored by Wine-Ark)

David Wright, Pikes Wines

Leon Thomas, Rathbone Group

Paul Geraghty, Zonte’s Footstep

Best Wine Education Provider (sponsored by RIEDEL)

Andrea Roberts-Davison from Melbourne Polytechnic

More Great Less Whine

Retallack Viticulture and Ecology

Best Wine Student (sponsored by Wine Communicators of Australia)

Chloe Nangle

Jesslyn Francis

Kate Elizabeth Henderson

Tickets are now on sale to attend the awards night, and more information can be found here.

