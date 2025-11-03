2025 Saint Martin Oak Great Australian Shiraz Challenge trophy winners announced

Matt Byrne, winemaker at Evans & Tate. Image courtesy Great Australian Shiraz Challenge

Western Australia’s Evans & Tate Estate has won the 2025 Saint Martin Oak Great Australian Shiraz Challenge best Shiraz of Show Trophy with its 2023 Redbrook Estate Shiraz, as well as the Winetitles Trophy for best Western Australian Shiraz.

“Evans & Tate has triumphed in 2025, it is also the second year in a row with the best Shiraz of Show Trophy going to Western Australia,” said event director, Julian McLean.

One of Australia’s most prestigious and valuable wine awards, this year’s event attracted strong Industry support from 51 regions; Evans & Tate’s Margret River winning wine prevailed over intense competition particularly from McLaren Vale and the Barossa Valley.

“Shiraz is such an iconic wine on the Australian and International stage so for our Redbrook wine to take centre stage at this year’s Great Australian Shiraz Challenge was so rewarding for the team here at E&T,” said Evans & Tate winemaker Matt Byrne. “For 31 years, the Challenge has been identifying benchmark Australian Shiraz wines whilst celebrating regional style diversity which has seen some extraordinary wines been identified and awarded by the Judges over the years.”

“It’s an exciting time for Shiraz in Margaret River as vines are maturing and the best sites rewarding those that know when planted in the right spot, we have the conditions to grow and make world class Shiraz wines with genuine diversity of style. Although these sites are rare and subsequent volumes are low, the rewards are there for those that seek them out and major accolades such as this from the Great Australian Shiraz Challenge supports us so much in supporting and telling this story.”

Other notable results included Heathcote’s Sanguine Estate taking out, for a second year running, the Saint Martin Trophy for best Shiraz over 5 years old with its 2019 Inception Shiraz.

The following trophies were also awarded for the 2025, 31st Edition of the Challenge:

Orora Glass Best South Australian Shiraz: Langmeil 2021 Barossa Lineage Shiraz

Melbourne Royal Best Organic Shiraz: 2024 Battle of Bosworth White Boar Shiraz

MCC Labels Best Tasmanian Shiraz: 2023 Riversdale Estate Syrah

Interpack Best Sparkling Shiraz of Show: 2023 Kies Family Wines Cheers to You Sparkling Shiraz

Winetitles Best Western Australia Shiraz: Evans & Tate 2023 Redbrook Estate Shiraz

Filchem Best Victorian Shiraz: 2024 Glenlofty Ridge Block Shiraz

Saint Martin Best Shiraz over 5 years old: Sanguine Estate 2019 Inception Shiraz

MCC Labels Best New South Wales Shiraz: 2018 Tamburlaine Reserve Syrah

For full details on 2025 trophy and medal winners: www.shirazchallenge.com.au/results/

The 2025 judging panel consisted of: Jen Pfeiffer (chair), Katie Spain, Sarah Andrew, Tyson Bitter, Mike DIuliis and Steve Paul.

The Challenge, chaired by Tahbilk group director, Alister Purbrick, is a unique opportunity for Australia’s premier red winemakers to showcase their Shiraz, benchmark winemaking and regional points of differences and assist with reinforcing the reputation of the variety as a national and international wine icon.

Nationally, Shiraz plantings are considerably more than any other red varietal, the challenge for Australian Winemakers is to effectively promote this iconic variety. Over the past 31 years, The Great Australian Shiraz Challenge has played an important role by raising industry, press and consumer awareness of Shiraz, both nationally and internationally.

The 2025 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge was proudly supported by the following companies: Saint Martin, Orora Glass, Winetitles, MCC Labels, Interpack, Filchem, Melbourne Royal.

