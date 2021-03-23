2021 wine industry salary and benefits survey now open

The 2021 National Wine Industry Salary & Benefits Survey is now open. Run by the South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA), it is the only wine industry specific salary survey in Australia.

This year, 60 wine industry positions will be surveyed, covering thousands of wine industry employees across Australia working in winemaking, viticulture, warehouse, sales, finance, marketing, human resources and administration – typically not covered by any Modern Awards.

Following a strong industry response, the 2021 survey will also provide market data for positions in hospitality, events/functions and wine club management.

Once completed, the survey data will be compiled into the 2021 Wine Industry Salary & Benefits Survey Report, released in June.

A separate report for small businesses will also be available.

“The Salary Survey – now in its 22nd year – is an essential business tool for wine business owners and managers, helping them to benchmark company salaries with the marketplace and assisting them with recruiting and retaining key talent,” said SAWIA chief executive Brian Smedley.

“This year more than ever, business owners need to ensure their pay rates are competitive, as we navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and international trade disputes.”

In the 2020 survey, some participants reported a cautious approach to wage increases as they were still assessing the full impact of COVID-19 on staffing levels and wage increases.

This year’s survey has the potential to demonstrate any further impact of COVID-19 on employee turnover and wage increases. In addition to salary and benefits data, the Survey Report provides important workforce data for benchmarking and workforce planning purposes, including age and gender distribution and employee turnover.

To participate in the survey, download the survey documentation here.

