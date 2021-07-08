2021 Wine Communicator Awards open for entries

Entries are now open for Wine Communicator of Australia (WCA)’s annual Wine Communicator Awards, which recognise outstanding contributions to, and excellence in, wine communication in all its forms.

Awards will be offered across 10 categories, including three new categories; Best Wine Blog or Podcast, Best Wine-themed Event and Best Wine Communicator – Cellar Door.

WCA executive officer Andrew Stark said, “We’re delighted to once again have the chance to celebrate those people who do so much to build greater knowledge and excitement about wine”.

“We also recognise that the way that we communicate about wine is changing, with new technologies and platforms altering the way people get their information and interact with brands.

“To reflect this, we’ve introduced new awards in the digital space, as well as for the first time recognising the efforts of outstanding cellar door professionals who are at the forefront of wine communication.”

Entries are sought across the following categories:

Best Wine Marketing Communications Campaign (Individual or Team)

Best Wine Blog or Podcast

Best Published Feature Article or Wine Column

Best Wine Serial Publication

Best New Wine Book

Best Wine Website or App

Best Wine-themed Event

Best Wine Communicator – Cellar Door

Best Wine Educator

Best Wine Student

In each category, a shortlist of finalists is reviewed and selected by a panel of expert judges. A winner is then chosen in consultation with WCA board.

The overall Wine Communicator of the Year is then chosen from the category winners. The 2020 Wine Communicator of the Year recipient, Trish Barry from Mastermind Consulting recently reflected on last years’ win.

“2020 certainly was a year where digital lead communication came to the forefront to connect with our audiences, so in what will go down as a memorable year for all it was an absolute honour to be named WCA Communicator of the Year along with Digital Wine Communicator,” said Barry.

“WCA has been such a critical part of my wine community for nearly two decades now, so it was even more sentimental to be recognised in this forum for the work that we do for our Mastermind Clients to tell their amazing stories and the involvement we have with the broader community.”

Entries close on Friday 3 September 2021. Finalists will be announced on Wednesday 6 October, and winners will be announced on Wednesday 24 November at an Awards Ceremony in Sydney.

Award criteria and entry forms are available here.

