2020 ASVO Scholarship applications for the AWAC close Friday 1 May

Applications for the 2020 ASVO Scholarship to attend the Advanced Wine Assessment Course (AWAC) administered by the Australian Wine Research institute (AWRI) closes on Friday 1 May 2020.

The ASVO Scholarship is a nationally competitive scholarship which offers high-achieving individuals an opportunity to undertake vocational or professional development in wine assessment.

The ASVO Scholarship is part of the highly valued ASVO Awards for Excellence program which has attracted a high calibre of entrants and are now recognised within the industry as a demonstration of expertise for wine industry professionals to aspire to and achieve.

The ASVO awards aim to promote excellence through recognition and reward of high achievers in innovative practice; those who are striving to raise practice standards and, individuals who, through their professionalism, provide a model of practice which others seek to emulate.

The ASVO scholarship will be offered to one talented individual to attend the AWRI’s highly regarded, four-day intensive Advanced Wine Assessment Course.

Last year’s recipient Bernadette Kaeding from Rojomoma, Barossa Valley said “The AWAC course allowed me to progress my wine assessment skills further, which is essential for my job, my contribution to local wine shows and wine community, and also wine show judging”.

Applications are online, open to all fields of study and there is no age limit for applicants.

Further information is available at https://www.asvo.com.au/asvo-awac-scholarship

