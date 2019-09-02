2019 Perth Royal Wine Awards showcase the best of WA

The 2019 Perth Royal Wine Awards have showcased the best of WA and Australian wine – seeing over 1,700 bottles of wine exhibited across 67 different classes.

The Deep Woods Estate stole the show winning seven awards for their exceptional wines.

Winners at the 2019 Perth Royal Wine Awards. Deep Woods Estate won seven awards including the coveted trophy for Best Wine of Show

The coveted trophy for Best Wine of Show was won by Deep Woods Estate (Margaret River, WA) for their Reserve Shiraz. Deep Woods Estate also took the Royal Agricultural Society of WA Trophy for ‘Exhibitor who has five or more judged entries gaining the highest average points’; the trophy for Best Australian Wine; The Queen’s Trophy for Best Red Table Wine, among four other trophies.

The trophy for Most Successful Western Australian Exhibitor went to Larry Cherubino Wines (Margaret River, WA), also taking the Royal Agricultural Society of WA Trophy for ‘Wines of Provenance Best Red or White Verietal’; with their Cherubino Riesling.

The prize recognising smaller growers in WA – the trophy for Most Successful Western Australian Exhibitor Processing Under 300 Tonnes; went to Castle Rock Estate (Porongurup, WA).

The Perth Royal Wine Awards judging commenced on 26 August and spanned over three days. Corrina Wright (South Australia), once again led the judging team which included prestigious WA, interstate and international industry experts.

The intensive week of wine judging and tasting concluded on 31 August with an exhibitor tasting and the Perth Royal Wine Awards presentation.

Wine makers, stewards and VIP’s – who attended the tasting and presentation – enjoyed Perth Royal Food Award wine; and a grazing table constructed from Perth Royal Food Awards winning produce.

Winning a Perth Royal Wine Award is a highly prestigious achievement due to the considerable history of the awards and vigorious judging process involved.

The Perth Royal Wine Awards were introduced in 1843 – only a few short years after the establishment of the Swan River Colony.

Paul Carter, President of the Royal Agricultural Society of WA, which oversees the Perth Royal Wine Awards, said: “Entering into the Perth Royal Wine Awards is – in my view – a step which, itself, is worthy of applause”.

“To put one’s passion and hard work in front of a team of national and international judges, whose job it is to judge quality in intricate detail is a bold and brave decision, no matter how well established that producer might be.

“I think it speaks very highly of the Australian wine industry, that we such commitment by individual wineries to compare their efforts against their peers and gain insight into how they might learn and evolve from that process,” Carter said.

For more information about the Perth Royal Wine Awards and a full list of winners from 2019, visit the Perth Royal Food Awards website here