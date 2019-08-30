2019 Employment Relations Conference approaching fast

Significant and current topics will be presented by employment relations and human relations representatives at the South Australian Wine Industry Association/SAWIA’s wine industry 2019 Employment Relations Conference in Adelaide on 11 September 2019.

Topics include:

Managing situations where an employee is no longer fit or able to perform their job

Using the visa system to fill short and long-term skills and employee shortages

Transition to retirement and useful superannuation information

Federal Government plans for changes to employment relations laws

Workplace discrimination and harassment

Presenters include Niki Vincent (Commissioner for Equal Opportunity), Professor Andrew Stewart (University of Adelaide), Will Snow (Finlaysons), Steve Ronson (executive director – Proactive Compliance, Fair Work Ombudsman) and Commissioner Peter Hampton (Fair Work Commission).

The conference is suitable for leaders and managers of people in the wine industry, including human resources professionals, supervisors and team leaders.

Click here to register.

For more information, contact Henrik Wallgren on 8222 9270 or henrik@winesa.asn.au.