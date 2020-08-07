$1m Grant program for Australian wine businesses to drive exports

Australian small and medium wine producers can apply for grants of up to $25,000 to support their export promotion activities in international markets and drive export growth.

One million dollars has been allocated to the Wine Export Grants program for a second round of grants as part of the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package (the $50m Package).

Administered by Wine Australia, the grant program invites eligible wine producers to apply and claim up to 50 per cent reimbursement for specific export promotion expenses incurred on or after 1 July 2020.

Wine Australia chief executive officer Andreas Clark said, “We’re pleased to be able support our exporters by offering a second round of this grant program”.

“Round one of the Wine Export Grants helped 135 wine producers to deliver promotional activities in China and the USA in 2018-19.

“The grant guidelines for this new round have been expanded, so that new and existing exporters can seek out opportunities and secure distribution in any international market.

“Overseas travel restrictions currently prevent producers from meeting customers in international markets, so the criteria of claimable expenses has been broadened to include eligible virtual activities, online retail promotions and in-market representation.

“The grant is open to businesses that received funding in round one,” Clark added.

Eligible claims include the reimbursement of:

specific travel expenses for a single promotional visit (daily allowance, limits apply);

the cost of providing free samples of wine, including freight or transport;

participation in trade fairs (including online and virtual promotions);

in-store promotions; and

marketing and advertising collateral specific to your international audience.

Each eligible wine producer may only receive the grant once within Round 2 of the grant program.

The grants are open for applications from 17 August 2020 until 1 May 2021 or until the funds are exhausted, whichever comes first. Applications are assessed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Application details and guidelines for the Wine Export Grants are available here.

