19 Crimes launches ‘Scream to Win’ campaign for Halloween

Australian wine brand 19 Crimes, owned by Treasury Wine Estates, has launched a new Halloween campaign, giving Aussies the chance to be an extra in an upcoming Australian horror film with its ‘Scream to Win’ competition.

The competition launched with a “scream booth” in the middle of Melbourne’s Crown River Walk over the weekend. More than 500 Melburnians let out their most harrowing screams for a chance to win a spot as an extra in an upcoming Australian horror film, with travel and accommodation covered, along with two days on set. Additional spot prizes were also awarded to other “top-tier shriekers” visiting the booth.

The activation is to celebrate 19 Crimes’ limited-edition wine range with Universal Monsters, featuring glow-in-the-dark labels. The collection showcases characters like Frankenstein, The Mummy and The Bride of Frankenstein – across Hard Chard, Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon varieties.

Wine lovers around the country are also invited to ‘Scream to Win’ beyond the booth, by simply buying a bottle of 19 Crimes wine and entering their scream via the microsite.

Nick Powell, Treasury Wine Estate’s head of regional marketing for Australia and New Zealand, said Halloween was the perfect time of year to “shake things up”.

“Last year, we unleashed the Possessed Wine Bar, and this year we’re inviting Aussies to scream their lungs out for a shot at horror movie glory,” he said.

The campaign was created by Treasury Wine Estates and its in-house agency, Splash, and executed via Mango Communications.

“It’s been great bringing this to life with Splash,” said Alex Lefley, general manager at Mango. “We’ve made some incredible work together and seeing our campaigns evolve year on year with world-class creative and bigger executions is a testament to all involved.”

Marni Burger, design director at Splash said the team was hoping to hear screams “at house parties and bottle shops around the country”.

“We’ve had fun turning something that’s synonymous with Halloween into a form of currency,” she said.

Outside of the activation and PR, the Scream to Win campaign was bolstered across media and socials via Mindshare, Milkman and Social Soup.

