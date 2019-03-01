19 Crimes launches a new campaign with real conviction

19 Crimes, the wine that brought you the first talking wine label via the augmented reality Living Wine Labels app, has launched a unique campaign that brings to life the rich and authentic story of the convicts turned colonists who feature on the brand’s labels.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, British rogues found guilty of at least one of 19 Crimes were sentenced to live in Australia as punishment, where they were forced to forge a new country and new lives for themselves. Today 19 Crimes, a $13m brand in Australia experiencing triple digit growth*, celebrates the rules they broke and the culture they built.

Over the next month, 19 Crimes will take over two of Australia’s busiest train stations – Bondi Junction and Sydney Central Station. This ‘station domination’, will be seen by over 2.3 million commuters each week.

Heavily focused on out-of-home channels across the eastern seaboard, this campaign also features some disruptive hand painted murals with light projections, as well as multiple street posters with jail cell bars covering the prisoners’ mug shots.

Currently the third favourite red wine brand in Australia**, 19 Crimes will also be unmissable in-store with almost 250 large in store displays mimicking a jail cell, POS and customer exclusive activations. In addition, the campaign supports a national in-store promotion, where consumers can win flight vouchers if they find the 19th Crime under the cap.

“Following the phenomenal success 19 Crimes has had in the US, it’s an exciting time to be launching a campaign for a brand that has already gained traction quickly and organically here in Australia.

We are thrilled to be bringing the 19 Crimes story to life in a non-conventional and disruptive way. This campaign is a great way to educate consumers on a story rich in history, whilst also highlighting a strong portfolio of quality, affordable wines. It would be a crime not to drink it”, says 19 Crimes brand director, Clive Coleman.

Live now, 19 Crimes’ fully integrated campaign features across social, digital, a national out-of-home program and in-store visibility that will run until the end of April.

* Source: IRI Liquor Unweighted Market, Volume Sales, MAT to 20/1/19

** #3 Red Wine Brand, $10-$14.99 in Australia. Source: IRI Liquor Unweighted Market, Volume Sales, MAT to 20/1/19