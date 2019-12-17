Participating wineries announced for Pinot Noir 2021

Pinot Noir NZ 2021 co-chair Helen Masters announced the list of New Zealand wineries that will take part in the three-day wine event to be held in Christchurch from 23-25 February 2021.

There were places for no more than 120 participating wineries and that number was reached in quick time.

The wineries represent eight different New Zealand wine regions and come in diverse sizes and shades, from large to boutique wineries.

“Across the three days, attendees will have multiple opportunities to meet, talk and taste their way around our participating wineries,” said Masters’ fellow co-chair Pen Nash.

“This will give them an in-depth look at the complexity and breadth of New Zealand’s remarkable Pinot Noir culture.”

Pinot Noir NZ 2021 is one of most anticipated events on the New Zealand wine calendar.

The four-yearly showcase has now been going for 20 years and attracts interest and visitors from all over the world, such is the global respect commanded by Aotearoa Pinot and its producers.

The 2021 edition will also be the first time the event will be held in the South Island.

Tickets to Pinot Noir NZ 2021 go on sale on Monday, 10 February 2020.

The following New Zealand wineries will be taking part in Pinot Noir NZ 2021: