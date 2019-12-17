Participating wineries announced for Pinot Noir 2021

  • December 18th, 2019

Pinot Noir NZ 2021 co-chair Helen Masters announced the list of New Zealand wineries that will take part in the three-day wine event to be held in Christchurch from 23-25 February 2021.

There were places for no more than 120 participating wineries and that number was reached in quick time.

The wineries represent eight different New Zealand wine regions and come in diverse sizes and shades, from large to boutique wineries.

“Across the three days, attendees will have multiple opportunities to meet, talk and taste their way around our participating wineries,” said Masters’ fellow co-chair Pen Nash.

“This will give them an in-depth look at the complexity and breadth of New Zealand’s remarkable Pinot Noir culture.”

Pinot Noir NZ 2021 is one of most anticipated events on the New Zealand wine calendar.

The four-yearly showcase has now been going for 20 years and attracts interest and visitors from all over the world, such is the global respect commanded by Aotearoa Pinot and its producers.

The 2021 edition will also be the first time the event will be held in the South Island.

Tickets to Pinot Noir NZ 2021 go on sale on Monday, 10 February 2020.

The following New Zealand wineries will be taking part in Pinot Noir NZ 2021:

  • Akarua
  • Akitu
  • Allan Scott Family Winemakers
  • Amisfield
  • Astrolabe
  • Ata Rangi
  • Auntsfield
  • Bell Hill Vineyard
  • Black Estate
  • Blank Canvas
  • Borthwick Vineyard
  • Brancott Estate
  • Brightwater Vineyards
  • Burn Cottage Vineyard
  • Carrick Wines
  • Catalina Sounds
  • Ceres Wines
  • Chard Farm
  • Churton
  • Clos Henri Vineyard
  • Cloudy Bay Vineyards
  • Coal Pit
  • Craggy Range
  • Decibel Wines
  • Dog Point Vineyard
  • Domain Road Vineyard
  • Domaine Rewa
  • Domaine-Thomson
  • Dry River Wines
  • Escarpment Vineyard Martinborough
  • Fancrest Estate
  • Felton Road
  • Flaxmore Vineyards
  • Forrest Wines
  • Framingham
  • Fromm Winery
  • Gibbston Valley Wines
  • Giesen Group Ltd
  • Gladstone Vineyard
  • Grasshopper Rock
  • Greenhough
  • Greystone
  • Greywacke
  • Jackson Estate
  • Judge Rock
  • Jules Taylor Wines
  • Julicher Estate
  • Junction Wines
  • Koyama Wines Ltd.
  • Lake Chalice
  • Lawson’s Dry Hills
  • Leefield Station
  • Loveblock
  • Lowburn Ferry
  • Luna
  • Mahi
  • Martinborough Vineyard
  • Maude WInes
  • Millton Vineyards and Winery
  • Mondillo
  • Mount Brown Estates
  • Mount Edward Winery
  • Mt Difficulty
  • Beautiful Winery
  • Mud House Wines
  • Nanny Goat Vineyard
  • Nautilus Estate
  • Neudorf Vineyards
  • Ostler Vineyards Ltd
  • Palliser Estate Wines
  • Pegasus Bay Winery
  • Peregrine Wines
  • Pisa Range Estate
  • Prophet’s Rock
  • Providore
  • Pyramid Valley
  • Quartz Reef Wines
  • Rapaura Springs
  • Rimapere
  • Rippon
  • Rockburn Wines Ltd
  • Saint Clair Family Estate
  • Schubert Wines
  • Seifried
  • Seresin Estate
  • Sileni
  • Soho Wines
  • Spy Valley Wines
  • Stoneleigh
  • Tarras Vineyards
  • Te Kairanga
  • Te Kano Estate
  • Te Mata Estate Winery
  • te Pa Family Vineyards
  • Te Whare Ra Wines
  • Terra Sancta
  • Terrace Edge
  • TerraVin Wines
  • The Boneline
  • The Crater Rim
  • The Delta Wine Company
  • The Elder
  • Tohu WInes
  • Tussock Hill Vineyard
  • Two Paddocks
  • Urlar
  • Valli Vineyards
  • Villa Maria Estate
  • Waipara West
  • Whitehaven Wine Company
  • Wither Hills Winery
  • Wooing Tree Vineyard
  • Yealands Estate
  • Zephyr

