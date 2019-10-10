175 years honoured with the first release of Penfolds Special Bin 111a Clare Valley Barossa Valley Shiraz 2016

This year Penfolds celebrates 175 years of winemaking heritage. To acknowledge this milestone, Penfolds has released a new, rare wine from the 2016 vintage – Special Bin 111A Clare Valley Barossa Valley Shiraz 2016.

It has been almost a decade since Penfolds last released a Special Bin wine, which Penfolds say is “made only in extraordinary circumstances”

Following in the footsteps of the fabled 1962 Bin 60A, perhaps Penfolds most renowned Special Bin, the new release has already caught the attention of wine critics globally, lauded a perfect 100-point score from Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate.

“Bin 111A is an authentic Penfolds Special Bin, rare and true to the Penfolds ‘House Style’. Special Bins are pathfinding vintages and are only released if they offer something extra, different and unique. These wines make a very important statement about Penfolds and they also represent a heritage of curiosity, experimentation and Australian wine making innovation first started by Penfolds 175 years ago,” said Peter Gago, Penfolds chief winemaker.

Named after the wine’s oak maturation stack number, Special Bin 111A is the first Special Bin blend of Clare Valley and Barossa Valley. Grapes were carefully selected from the Botanic Vineyard in Clare Valley and the Gersch Vineyard in Barossa, South Australia. Botanic Vineyard fruit has been included in five of the last six Grange blends. The Botanic Vineyard lies between Auburn and Leasingham at the southern end of Clare Valley. Grapes were handpicked from Blocks 4B and 8.

In 2020, the Gersch Vineyard in the Moppa district of the North-Western Barossa Valley will commemorate an uninterrupted centenary of supplying grapes to Penfolds. Gersch Vineyard fruit has been included in four of the last ten Grange blends. Fruit from Blocks 2 and 7 were selected for this wine. Independent grapegrowers have been supplying Penfolds for over one and a half centuries. While Penfolds owns substantial vineyard properties across South Australia its relationship with growers, sometimes extending to several generations, is of key importance.

It has been a very busy, yet significant year for Penfolds. There has been a launch of a Penfolds Champagne, tastings for the next edition of our Rewards of Patience text with global wine critics, and Penfolds legends have been honoured with a Tribute Range. A refurbishment of Cellar 18, one of the original resting places for Grange and Special Bins at Magill Estate Penfolds spiritual home, and now a new Special Bin release.

Penfolds Special Bin 111A Clare Valley Barossa Valley Shiraz 2016 is available from October 10, 2019. RRP: $1,500.00AUD for a 750ml bottle. (1.5lformat also available in some regions). This wine is available from select fine wine outlets including Penfolds Cellar Door 78 Penfold Road Magill South Australia. Telephone: +61 8 8301 5569.