Yalumba wins EY Family Business Award of Excellence

Robert Hill-Smith, a fifth generation member of Yalumba Family Winemakers 1849 has received the Family Business Award of Excellence on behalf of his family company at the 2018 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards held at The Star, Sydney on Wednesday 31 October.

The Family Business Award of Excellence recognises the most entrepreneurial, successful and inspirational family business leaders and is a testament to the resilience, long-term vision and family values that characterise the world’s best family businesses.

The Family Business Award forms part of the EY Australian and World Entrepreneur of the Year programs; the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs held in more than 145 cities across more than 60 countries.

Upon accepting the award, Robert Hill-Smith said, “I’m really proud and humbled to receive the Family Business Award of Excellence particularly as it recognises the resilience required to remain independent and generationally sustainable, especially in the current climate of global consolidation. I see myself as a caretaker of a 170 year young winemaking tradition, and out of respect for my forebears and all the loyal team players of the past, current and future whom are part of our story, I’ll do my best to ensure we can pass on a quality fine wine group to the future generations.”

Following this award Yalumba have been invited to attend the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year awards in Monte Carlo in June 2019 where all the Family Business Award winners will be recognised internationally.