WSET announces new and enhanced qualifications

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the largest global provider of wine and spirits qualifications, has announced the launch of a new spirits qualification: the WSET Level 3 Award in Spirits available from 1 August 2019.

The WSET Level 2 Award in Wines and Spirits, and the WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines and Spirits have also undergone thorough review, resulting in new qualifications exclusively focusing on wines.

The WSET Level 2 Award in Wines and the WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines will each benefit from an enhanced, updated specification and learning materials.

Both qualifications will be available from 1 August 2019.

Recognising the industry’s need for high level knowledge in each drinks category, the new qualifications are the next step in WSET’s strategy to provide dedicated awards in three distinct subject-matter streams: wine, spirits and sake.

WSET chief executive, Ian Harris, said WSET has provided the best education and qualifications for drinks professionals for 49 years.

“We continually work to ensure that our qualifications remain current and job-relevant, equipping students with the skills and expertise they need.

“Extensive consultation with key industry stakeholders indicated a clear demand for specialist product education in the categories of wine, spirits and sake; our newly updated suite of qualifications directly addresses this demand, completing the separation of our products into three distinct subject-matter streams,” he said.

WSET Level 2 Award in Wines

The WSET Level 2 Award in Wines will replace the current Level 2 Award in Wines and Spirits.

By removing spirits, students will be able to focus exclusively on their wine knowledge.

The qualification complements the WSET Level 1 Award in Wines, providing the enthusiast and the wine professional with a broad foundation of wine knowledge.

WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines

The WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines is WSET’s new flagship qualification that will replace the current Level 4 Diploma in Wines and Spirits from August 2019.

The key changes are:

the removal of spirits to allow more in-depth coverage of wine

an increase in the delivery time for the Wines of the World Unit

a different assessment format for the two ‘foundation’ Units – covering wine production and wine business – tailored to new Learning Outcomes to ensure candidates have achieved the required knowledge for success in later Units

a new in-depth research assignment designed to assess the candidate’s ability to research beyond WSET’s learning materials to evaluate the current trends in wine.

Following the Unit-based format of the current Diploma, the new qualification will be supported by new digital learning materials and dedicated educator resources to promote first-class learning.

WSET director of global education, Karen Douglas, said the new Diploma in Wines will set a new global standard for wine education, building on the current success of Level 4 Diploma in Wines and Spirits.

“The programme will improve the student experience throughout the study and exam cycle, providing them with expert-level product knowledge whilst enabling the development of professional skills key to success in the global wine business,” Douglas said.

Director of WSET Awards and Master of Wine, Matthew Forster, added these changes to the qualification portfolio offer new study opportunities.

“We are looking forward to working with our Approved Programme Providers across the world to facilitate a smooth transition to all new qualifications for educators and students alike,” he said.

To learn more about WSET’s qualifications or to find a local Approved Programme Provider at which to study please visit WSETglobal.com.

Source, Winetitles